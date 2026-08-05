Injured champ Skye Nicolson out of MVPW-06 card in Birmingham

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Skye Nicolson is out of her fight title fight with Miyo Yoshido. Melina Pizano/Getty Images

Skye Nicolson has been forced to withdraw from her scheduled bout with Miyo Yoshida on the MVPW-06 card on Aug. 29 with an injury.

WBC junior featherweight champion Nicolson (16-1, 3 KOs) was set to make her debut with Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions in Birmingham, England, on the undercard of Mikaela Mayer and Chantelle Cameron's unification bout [ESPN, Sky Sports].

Yoshida (19-5, 1 KO) will not remain on the card, with a fight against Nicolson set to be rescheduled.

Nicolson signed with MVP last month following the announcement of a strategic alliance with Paul's promotion and Matchroom.

"I'd like to sincerely apologise to Miyo Yoshida and her team for this delay," Nicolson said in a statement. "I have nothing but respect for Miyo and I'm looking forward to finally sharing the ring with her before the end of the year.

"The positive news is that while I'm recovering, I'll be heading to Orlando this weekend for the MVPW-05 event, where I'm excited to support my fellow Australian World Champions and many other incredible athletes.

"A new date for my fight with Yoshida will be locked in very soon, and I can't wait to get back in the gym, back to full health, and back doing what I love. Thank you to everyone for your continued support and understanding."

MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian said he hoped Nicolson's layoff would not be a long one.

"Skye Nicolson has unfortunately been forced to postpone her MVP debut due to injury, and we wish her a full and speedy recovery," Bidarian said.

"We look forward to welcoming her back to the ring soon."