Boxer Raven Chapman undergoes emergency surgery for bleed on brain

Raven Chapman underwent surgery for a bleed on the brain. Getty

British boxer Raven Chapman has undergone emergency surgery for a bleed on the brain after collapsing following a sparring session in Denmark.

The 32-year-old, who fought for the WBC featherweight title in 2024, was placed in a medically induced coma after undergoing surgery to stop the bleeding and reduce the swelling

A GoFundMe page has been launched to raise money for Chapman, who has been taken off sedatives in the past 24 hours and is currently awaiting medically supervised repatriation to a UK hospital.

Chapman's management company Vote Boxing said: "On Friday, July 24, Raven unexpectedly collapsed after a sparring session in Denmark.

"Emergency services were called immediately, and she was airlifted to a local hospital. She was diagnosed with a brain haematoma and cerebral oedema.

"Raven underwent emergency surgery immediately. The procedure successfully stopped the bleeding and helped stabilise the swelling. She was then placed in a medically induced coma.

"Over the past day, she has been taken off the sedatives and is continuing to receive treatment while awaiting medically supervised repatriation to a hospital in the UK, where her rehabilitation is expected to take some time.

"Her doctors are doing everything they can to support her recovery, and we remain hopeful as she continues to fight through this incredibly difficult time."

Norwich-born Chapman has won 10 professional fights with two losses, one of those being her October 2024 defeat to Skye Nicolson for world honours.

Chapman was previously tied to Queensberry Promotions and their founder, Frank Warren wrote on X: "Raven is fully in my thoughts this morning, I'm really hoping she can pull through and get home safely.

"Everyone at Queensberry is behind you Raven, we're all hoping you can pull through this."