UEFA Champions League: Betting tips for quarterfinals

The UEFA Champions League returns this week with the quarterfinals as Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Benfica, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Chelsea, AC Milan and Napoli battle it out for a chance to advance. The First legs begin on Tuesday April 11 with the second legs starting on April 19.

So, what is the best advice for bettors looking to get in on the Champions League action this week? Paul Carr and Dalen Cuff break it all down for you here.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Tuesday

Man City (-135) vs. Bayern Munich (+340) Draw (+290)

Champions league quarterfinal action gets underway on Tuesday night with Manchester City taking on Bayern Munich as the English club looks to secure their first European Cup title against six-time winner Bayern. What are your thoughts on the odds and which team do you see coming away victorious?

Paul Carr: As tempting as the longshot prices are for a Bayern win or draw, especially with Thomas Tuchel's history of frustrating Man City, I'm sticking with the better team here. City are rolling like few teams can, with eight straight wins and at least three goals in six of those games, plus City knows they need a good result in this game with the second leg in Munich. I'm going to parlay the City double chance with over 2.5 goals to get an even-money parlay.

Dalen Cuff: I'm not as tempted as Paul is here with Bayern. Thomas Tuchel is only three games in with mixed results beating Dortmund and Freiburg while losing to Freiburg in the DFB Pokal. It's a little juicy, but my favorite play is City to win -135. Tuchel's success against Pep Guardiola may come in how he sets up his team, being the first game of a two-legged tie, he may be hoping to minimize goals leaked as opposed to scoring themselves. I think the under 2.5 goals +120 is in play.

Carr: Both teams are coming off disappointing weekend results, but Inter's form has been much worse lately, going winless in six straight games including Friday's 1-1 draw at Salernitana. While Inter's underlying numbers look better than their results, struggling against bottom-half teams isn't a good sign for their chances in Portugal.