UEFA Champions League: Betting tips for second leg of quarterfinals

The UEFA Champions League quarterfinals continue this week as Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Benfica, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Chelsea, AC Milan and Napoli battle it out for a chance to advance to the semifinal.

So, what is the best advice for bettors looking to get in on the Champions League action this week? Paul Carr and Dalen Cuff break it all down for you here.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Tuesday

Napoli (-135), AC Milan (+380), Draw (+255)

AC Milan lead 1-0

Paul Carr: Regression has caught up with Napoli at the wrong time. After playing well and finishing hot all season, the Serie A leaders have two goals in their last four games, well below their (still disappointing) 4.1 expected goals. A big factor has been the absence of Victor Osimhen, who returned for the final 17 minutes of Saturday's scoreless draw against Verona. Even if Osimhen is back at full strength, he'll face a decent Milan defense that has surrendered more than 1.3 expected goals twice in 13 games since February. I anticipate another defensive struggle, and I'll take under 2.5 goals at -135.

Dan Thomas: This is all about Victor Osimhen. He has been immense all season and it's no coincidence that his injury coincided with a dip in Napoli's form. He's back for this tie and I think his mere presence will life the players and the crowd. Napoli (-135) to go through.

Chelsea (+185), Real Madrid (+140), Draw (+240)

Real Madrid lead 2-0

Carr: Frank Lampard hasn't fixed the Chelsea attack. The Blues have lost all three games under their interim manager, getting outscored 5-1 and outshot 53-28. Real Madrid won't allow many good chances and will do Real Madrid things to find a goal or two. After winning 5-2 at Liverpool in the first leg last round, Real Madrid limited the Reds to nine shots and 0.6 expected goals while grinding out a 1-0 victory. Look for more of the same here, and a routine Real Madrid win (+140).