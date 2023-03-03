Betting tips for Week 26 English Premier League games and more

Soccer action continues this weekend, both in the Premier League and around the rest of Europe.

So which teams should you be betting and what are the big storylines? Our analysts are here to offer all the input you need for the EPL and more.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Newcastle United (+575) and Manchester City (-220) will face off on Saturday. The first meeting between these sides was a 3-3 goalfest. However, the Magpies haven't scored multiple goals in any league game since before the start of 2023. Should we expect this to be a one-sided affair?

Dan Thomas: I've seen quite a lot of Newcastle lately and the issue they have is in the final third. Nobody is able to consistently put the ball in the back of the net -- which I hear is rather important. Meanwhile City are a complete lottery at the moment. You don't really know what version is going to turn up. I'm going to go for the good one and take City -1.5 (+125).

Manchester United (+175) is on a roll of late, winning the Carabao Cup and advancing to the quarterfinals of the FA Cup. Can they keep the momentum going against a Liverpool side (+140) that hasn't exactly been playing at top form?

Thomas: The fact this game is being played at Anfield gives Liverpool some hope, but they have been so bad over recent weeks. I see United as being a great value at +175.

What is your best bet for the weekend?

Thomas: On Friday afternoon, Borussia Dortmund squares off with RB Leipzig. You can catch all the action live starting at 2:20 ET on ESPN+. This matchup guarantees goals galore. Both teams need to win in order to continue their fight for the Bundesliga title. I take over 3.5 goals in this one at +155.