2023 NBA Play-In Tournament: Odds, Picks, Betting tips

Joe Fortenbaugh explains why the under is a safe bet when the Heat and Hawks face off in the NBA play-in tournament. (0:43)

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. NBA game odds for Tuesday, April 11 are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

What you need to know for Tuesday

Two pivotal Play-In games tip tonight as the 2023 postseason gets underway. The higher seeds are sizable favorites in each matchup, although there are additional paths to these contests via prop plays and DFS lineups.

You've surely heard all about Rudy Gobert's suspension and the drama surrounding the Minnesota Timberwolves, yet it's time to consider the fantasy fallout of this situation. All signs point to building around Karl-Anthony Towns in daily fantasy competition tonight at just $8,600 on DraftKings. My model projects the gifted stretch big to tally 50 fantasy points while rarely leaving the floor in a must-win contest. In fact, his projection metrics are nearly identical to those of Anthony Davis despite costing 30% less to roster. It's time to get "KAT" in your lineups.