How to bet the 2023 NBA playoffs

The NBA playoffs have arrived and that also means some bettors will make their first wager of the season. So what's the best approach?

Handicapping the regular season is an acquired taste and not for the weak-minded. It requires discipline, dedication and tolerance to stomach load management and other variables. Many recreational bettors avoid it all together but do appreciate the playoffs.

"On average, early playoff games are played between 10 and 20% more (handle) than regular season games, and we go from there," DraftKings sportsbook director Johnny Avello told ESPN.

Here are some key points to consider before placing any bets.

Zigzag theory

The NBA's long playoff format provides numerous betting opportunities. Savvy bettors know how to attack the ideal situational handicapping spots that often prove profitable. The most popular approach falls under the zigzag theory, which essentially rewards a wager on the team that just lost the previous game.

Different variations of this theory exist but that is the main gist. Old-school handicappers will insist it only involves the favorite or home team that is coming off a loss but the main principles still apply. The rationale is simple. If a road team wins Game 1 of a playoff series, the Game 2 home team is likely to play with more desperation and the road team figures to relax, having accomplished their objective of a series split.

Oddsmakers are aware of this and will juice a point spread but the results are so extreme that is rarely matters. The concept of backing a team off a loss is a profitable approach throughout the entire post-season.

Focus on picking the winner

Picking the winning team is all that's been needed in recent NBA playoffs, which gives credence to the zigzag theory. Over the past two playoffs, the winning team has covered the point spread 158 of 172 games. That means the favorite won the game but failed to cover the spread in only 14 of 172 games. Additionally, this trend held for the final 28 playoff games last year.