2023 NBA Play-In Tournament: Odds, Picks, Betting tips for Friday

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. NBA game odds for Friday, April 14 are provided by Caesars Sportsbook.

What you need to know for Friday's

The final playoff seeds in each conference are on the line this evening. The matchup between the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls projects to be a relatively low-scoring affair with a total of just 209, while the Western Conference showdown between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder approaches 230 on most books.

This gap in offensive expectations adds up when you consider Miami is 29th in pace while Chicago is 19th and both teams have top-10 defensive ratings. This margin drives interest in the game in Minnesota when it comes to building DFS lineups in a contest that features Karl-Anthony Towns, who happens to have the best value rating of the night in my projection model.

Found at just $8,500 on DraftKings, which is just the fifth-highest salary of the slate, Towns projects just a few fantasy points behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander while costing nearly $2,000 less. Building lineups around these two stars along with glue guys such as Kyle Anderson, Jalen Williams and Luguentz Dort could be a fun strategy in a game that bodes to include lots of buckets.

-- Jim McCormick

Breaking down Friday's Play In games

Chicago Bulls at Miami Heat

7 p.m. ET, FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

Records (Against the Spread)

Bulls: 40-42 (43-39-0)

Heat: 44-38 (30-49-3)

Line: Heat (-5.5) Total: 208.5

Money Line: Bulls (+185), Heat (-225)

BPI Projection: Heat by 0.5

Injury Report:

Bulls: Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee)

Heat: Gabe Vincent, (GTD - Back); Jimmy Butler, (GTD - Personal); Kyle Lowry, (GTD - Knee); Nikola Jovic, (OUT - Back)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Best bet: Bulls +5.5. I think the Bulls recent hot streak is a trend worth betting into. Since March 1, they are 9-2 on the road including Wednesday's come-from-behind win over the Raptors in Toronto. Not only that, but the Bulls won all three meetings between the two teams this season and did so as the betting underdog. Chicago has two players capable of getting those difficult halfcourt iso buckets in Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. It's going to be a very physical game that features the lowest total this season, so I find the points in my pocket valuable with the Bulls playing so well. -- Tyler Fulghum

Best bet: Nikola Vucevic over 26.5 points + rebounds. The Heat defense will focus on Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. They combined for 62 of Chicago's 109 points against the Raptors on Wednesday night. This should allow Vucevic, who has averaged 19 PPG and 19 RPG against the Heat this season, to shine. As I mentioned above, the Heat's defense has struggled after the All-Star break. Over that time period, Miami has surrendered 29.3 points per game to centers. -- Eric Moody

Best bet: DeMar DeRozan over 21.5 points. As much as DeRozan struggled against the Raptors this season, he's been much better against the Heat. He's scored 24, 24 and 37 against Miami thus far and LaVine, who scored 39 against the Raptors on Wednesday, is due to cool off. DeRozan is averaging 28.3 points against the Heat this season and I see no reason that he's not going to go off against them on Friday night. Fade LaVine and go big on DeRozan. History doesn't lie. -- Steve Alexander

Best bet: Bam Adebayo over 19.5 points. Adebayo has to do more if the Heat are going to advance, especially the way the Bulls are likely to defend Jimmy Butler. Adebayo scored 50 points in the final two regular season games against the Bulls. He's certainly capable and likely to get 20 points at in this one. -- Eric Karabell

Oklahoma City Thunder at Minnesota Timberwolves

9:30 p.m. ET, Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Records (Against the Spread)

Thunder: 40-42 (47-34-1)

Timberwolves: 42-40 (40-42-0)

Line: Timberwolves (-5.5) Total: 228.5

Money Line: Thunder (+180), Timberwolves (-220)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 1.8

Injury Report:

Thunder: Aleksej Pokusevski, (OUT - Knee); Chet Holmgren, (OUT - Foot); Kenrich Williams, (OUT - Wrist)

Timberwolves: Jaylen Nowell, (GTD - Knee); Karl-Anthony Towns, (GTD - Calf); Rudy Gobert, (GTD - Back); Jaden McDaniels, (OUT - Hand); Naz Reid, (OUT - Wrist)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Best bet: Anthony Edwards under 27.5 points. I don't think it's chasing another poor performance from Edwards with this bet. Luguentz Dort is one of the best on-ball, perimeter defenders in the league and he'll definitely be getting the Edwards assignment. In four games this season against the Thunder, Edwards averaged just 21.5 PPG - staying under this threshold in three of those games.-- Fulghum

Best bet: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 32.5 points. SGA has scored at least 30 points in five of his last six games and is glowing in the spotlight of the postseason. He torched the Wolves for 33, 35 and 32 points in their three previous meetings that were spread throughout the season. And with the playoffs on the line, the Thunder are going to go to their main man. If SGA doesn't bust loose for 40 points, I'll be surprised. -- Alexander

play 0:30 Why Doug Kezirian likes the Thunder to cover against the Timberwolves Doug Kezirian explains why he likes the Thunder to cover the spread in their matchup against the Timberwolves.

Best bet: Thunder +5.5. Timberwolves won most of the games, every game was decided by 10 points or less. Both teams are very strong offensively and rank in the top-10 in pace which implies that a ton of points will be scored in this game. The Thunder are 30-13 against the spread when it scores more than 115.8 points. Oklahoma City is averaging 120.8 points per game at home. -- Moody

Best bet: Rudy Gobert over 13.5 points and 12.5 rebounds. Make sure he plays first, of course, since Gobert is dealing with back spasms, but nobody should be more motivated to play well than this fellow, for obvious reasons. Gobert averaged a double-double this season. Yes, the Thunder are young and fun, but the Wolves have the better team. Watch Gobert defend like he's capable of. -- Karabell