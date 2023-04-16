2023 NBA playoffs: Odds, picks, betting tips for Sunday

Tyler Fulghum details why he likes the Milwaukee Bucks covering the large spread in the opening game of the series against the Miami Heat. (0:40)

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. NBA game odds for Sunday, April 16 are provided by Caesars Sportsbook.

What you need to know for Sunday's games

NBA Playoff Challenge Pick the winners and crown your NBA champ! Make Your Picks

The playoffs are here, and we've already seen some fireworks with the Knicks/Cavs and Warriors/Kings games going down to the wire yesterday. In the postseason there is no more load management and no more sitting with minor injuries. This is great for daily fantasy and daily betting, because you can project a player's best efforts more confidently than you can during the marathon of the regular season.

There are four matchups on the schedule today, including three Western Conference matchups that all project to be close, competitive games. Let's get started digging into all the action on a jam-packed Sunday.

-- Andre Snellings

Breaking down the slate

Los Angeles Lakers at Memphis Grizzlies

3:00 p.m ET, FedExForum, Memphis, TN

Records (Against the Spread)

Lakers: 43-39 (39-41-2)

Grizzlies: 51-31 (37-42-3)

Line: Grizzlies (-4)

BPI Projection: Grizzlies by 4.8

Money Line: Lakers (143), Grizzlies (-170)

BPI Projected winner: Grizzlies (66.2%)

Total: 227.5

Injury Report:

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Foot); Dennis Schroder, (GTD - Achilles); LeBron James, (GTD - Foot)

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Jake LaRavia, (OUT - Calf); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Best Bet: Dennis Schroder over 10.5 points. Schroder is dealing with Achilles soreness that kept him out of the last two regular season games, but he returned to drop 21 points in the Lakers' play-in victory over the Timberwolves. In addition, before only playing 13 minutes in his last regular season performance, Schroder had averaged 13.6 PPG in 17 games since March 1, going over 10.5 points in 13 of those 17 games. -Snellings

5:30 p.m ET, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Records (Against the Spread)

Heat: 44-38 (30-49-3)

Bucks: 58-24 (42-34-6)

Line: Bucks (-9.5)

BPI Projection: Bucks by 11.3

Money Line: Heat (345), Bucks (-455)

BPI Projected winner: Bucks (79.3%)

Total: 219

Injury Report:

Heat: Gabe Vincent, (GTD - Hip); Kyle Lowry, (GTD - Knee); Nikola Jovic, (OUT - Back)

Bucks: None reported

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Playoff Hockey Challenge Pick the winners and crown your Stanley Cup champion! Make Your Picks

Best Bet: Giannis Antetokounmpo over 47.5 total points +assists + rebounds. Among the MVP candidates this season, Giannis is the one that seemed to me to be holding back in the regular season to thrive in the playoffs. Despite that impression, Giannis still averaged 31.1 PPG, 11.8 RPG and 5.7 APG (48.6 PAR) in the regular season. He tends to go bigger in the postseason, where over the last two playoffs he has averaged 30.7 PPG, 13.3 RPG and 5.7 APG (49.7 PAR). Giannis only played 42 minutes against the Heat this season, spread over two games, but in those 42 minutes he dropped 39 points, 19 rebounds and 15 assists. -Snellings

8:00 p.m ET, Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Records (Against the Spread)

Clippers: 44-38 (40-42-0)

Suns: 45-37 (42-38-2)

Line: Suns (-7.5)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 5.9

Money Line: Clippers (250), Suns (-320)

BPI Projected winner: Clippers (56.6%)

Total: 225

Injury Report:

Clippers: Paul George, (OUT - Knee)

Suns: Cameron Payne, (GTD - Back)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Best Bet: Kevin Durant over 26.5 points. Durant only played eight games with the Suns this season, and a few of those were get-the-rust-off games after lengthy absences. But, whenever Durant was in the groove of playing and facing a challenging opponent, he was still the same 30 PPG player on mega efficiency that he was with the Nets. In Durant's four games that fit those criteria, he averaged 32.8 PPG with at least 29 points in all four contests. -Snellings

Best Bet: Russell Westbrook over 25.5 total points +assists. Westbrook took on a much larger role in the Clippers' offense after Paul George went down with his most recent injury. In those nine games, Westbrook averaged 19.2 PPG and 7.8 APG. He's gone over 25.5 total P+A in four of his last six games. -Snellings

10:30 p.m ET, Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Records (Against the Spread)

Timberwolves: 42-40 (40-42-0)

Nuggets: 53-29 (44-37-1)

Line: Nuggets (-8)

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 8.3

Money Line: Timberwolves (260), Nuggets (-335)

BPI Projected winner: Nuggets (77.1%)

Total: 224.5

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Jaylen Nowell, (GTD - Knee); Rudy Gobert, (GTD - Back); Jaden McDaniels, (OUT - Hand); Naz Reid, (OUT - Wrist)

Nuggets: None reported

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Best Bet: Karl-Anthony Towns over 31.5 total points + assists. Towns is playing excellent ball coming into the start of this series. In his past five games, including two play-in performances, he has averaged 25.4 PPG and 10.4 RPG while going over 31.5 P+R in four of those five games. Towns didn't face the Nuggets this regular season, but he has a history of strong performances against the Nuggets. In four games last season he averaged 25.5 PPG and 7.8 RPG (33.3 P+R), and he notched between 34 and 41 total P+R in each of his past three games against them. -Snellings

Best Bet: Nikola Jokic over 46.5 total points + assists + rebounds. Jokic tends to explode when he faces teams featuring Rudy Gobert. In three games against the Timberwolves this season, Jokic averaged a triple-double of 25.0 PPG, 12.7 RPG and 10.0 APG (47.7 PAR). The season before, in three games against Gobert's Jazz, Jokic averaged a triple-double of 25.0 PPG, 14.0 RPG and 10.3 APG (49.8 PAR). This history also bodes well for the Jokic Triple-double 'yes' bet at +136. -Snellings