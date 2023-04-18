2023 NBA playoffs: Odds, picks, betting tips for Tuesday

Tyler Fulghum breaks down why the Clippers can cover the spread as underdogs in Game 2 vs. the Suns. (0:29)

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. NBA game odds for Tuesday are provided by Caesars Sportsbook.

What you need to know for Tuesday's games

A relatively busy Tuesday night of playoff action means there are some fun prop plays to consider, such as Al Horford's reasonable rebounding target of 6.5 rebounds. On the surface, this number sits right around his season averages, but consider Horford saw 15 rebounding chances in Game 1 and should continue in his role as the counter to Clint Capela on the glass.

Another prop angle focuses on Kawhi Leonard's distribution duties, as he ranked second on the LA Clippers behind Russell Westbrook with 54 passes and seven potential assists in Game 1. Leonard's seemingly achievable assist prop sits at 4.5 on most sites. Teammate Ivica Zubac is in a good spot to produce on the boards, as Eric Karabell explains below.

This three-game slate also presents several paths for building DFS lineups. For instance, the Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarett Allen projects as a distinctly valuable option in the player pool given a projection for nearly six fantasy points per $1,000 spent on DraftKings, which has long been a measure of elite efficiency. Allen's reasonable price allows for stakes in high-ceiling superstars such as Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell.

-- Jim McCormick

Breaking down the slate

Atlanta Hawks at Boston Celtics

Game 2,7 p.m. ET, Celtics lead series 1-0

Records (Against the Spread)

Hawks: 41-41 (36-44-2)

Celtics: 57-25 (45-36-1)

Line: Celtics (-10) Total: 230.5

BPI Projection: Celtics by 11

Money Line: Hawks (+400), Celtics (-550)

Injury Report:

Hawks: None reported

Celtics: Danilo Gallinari, (OUT - Knee)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Best bet: Celtics (-10). Game 1 wasn't competitive, as Boston rushed out to a 30-point halftime lead and then took it easy in the second half. Any double-digit spread is dangerous for that reason, but the motivated Celtics are more likely to not let up in future games. The Hawks can't make this a series. -- Eric Karabell

Best bet: Hawks (+10). The Hawks looked awful in Game 1 against the Celtics despite being fully healthy after an impressive Play-In tournament win over the Heat. Atlanta played better in the second half and hopes to carry that momentum into Game 2. Although the Celtics are the better team, the Hawks should keep things within single digits. After a loss, Atlanta is 22-18-1 against the spread. -- Eric Moody

New York Knicks at Cleveland Cavaliers

Game 2, 7:30 p.m. ET, Knicks lead series 1-0

Records (Against the Spread)

Knicks: 47-35 (45-35-2)

Cavaliers: 51-31 (42-37-3)

Line: Cavaliers (-5.5) Total: 214

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 13.2

Money Line: Knicks (+185), Cavaliers (-225)

Injury Report:

Knicks: Josh Hart, (GTD - Ankle)

Cavaliers: Dylan Windler, (OUT - Foot)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Best bet: Darius Garland over 6.5 assists. Garland averaged better than 6.5 APG in each of the five full regular season months, and then he delivered only one assist in the playoff opener, while turning the ball over five times. Don't expect a repeat. Donovan Mitchell has the higher usage rate, but Garland still runs the offense. He should bounce back in the playmaking department as the Cavs tie the series. -- Karabell

Best bet: Evan Mobley over 23.5 points + rebounds. The Cavaliers were outrebounded on the defensive end by the Knicks in Game 1. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff even mentioned it during his postgame interview. Mobley missed eight shots in the paint and was 4-13 from the field. He'll be more efficient and more physical in Game 2. Mobley averaged 16.2 points and 9.0 rebounds per game during the regular season. -- Moody

LA Clippers at Phoenix Suns

Game 2, 10 p.m. ET, Clippers lead series 1-0

Records (Against the Spread)

Clippers: 44-38 (40-42-0)

Suns: 45-37 (42-38-2)

Line: Suns (-8) Total: 226

BPI Projection: Clippers by 1.5

Money Line: Clippers (+285), Suns (-365)

Injury Report:

Clippers: Paul George, (OUT - Knee)

Suns: Cameron Payne, (GTD - Back)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Best bet: Kevin Durant over 27.5 points and 7.5 rebounds. Durant might still be getting used to his new teammates, since he played only eight regular season games with them, but he looked great in the playoff opener, just missing a triple-double. Expect similar production as the Suns tie the series on Tuesday. Durant scored 27 points on Saturday, but attempted only 15 field goals. Look for that number to rise. -- Karabell

Best bet: Ivica Zubac over 10.5 rebounds and Mason Plumlee over 5.5 rebounds. Zubac garnered 15 rebounds in Game 1, doing so over 30 minutes. Look for him to get plenty of minutes again. Zubac has reached double-digit rebounds six of the past eight times he played 30 minutes or more. Plumlee doesn't need as many minutes, but he had 11 boards in 18 minutes in the opener. The Clippers depend on their bruising centers to control the boards, and they should do so again . -- Karabell

Best bet: Kawhi Leonard over 28.5 points. Leonard had a usage rate of 29.5% in Game 1. This metric is an estimate of the percentage of team plays used by a player while he was on the floor. Leonard couldn't be stopped by the Suns as 12 of his 13 field goals came when he was contested. He's averaged 28.6 points per game in the playoffs since 2015-2016. There is a strong chance that the trend will continue on Tuesday night. -- Moody