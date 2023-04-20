2023 NBA playoffs: Odds, picks, betting tips for Thursday

Tyler Fulghum says the Warriors will be up against it without Draymond Green in Game 3 against the Kings. (0:25)

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. NBA game odds for Thursday are provided by Caesars Sportsbook.

What you need to know for Thursday's games

The suspension of Draymond Green for tonight's pivotal Game 3 matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings drives some significant statistical implications. For instance, Donte DiVincenzo sees sizable surges in usage, assist rate, and fantasy points per minute when he's been off the floor this season. It's also worth noting that Stephen Curry's usage leaps by a team-high four percent when playing without Green.

As the Warriors face a must-win game at home, Andrew Wiggins stands out as a strong value for DFS competition given a modest price point ($6,300 on DraftKings). On the other side of the ball, Green's absence could be a real boon to Domantas Sabonis, a player I'm projecting to produce around 52 DraftKings points this evening.