2023 NBA playoffs: Odds, picks, betting tips for Saturday

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. NBA game odds for Saturday are provided by Caesars Sportsbook.

What you need to know for Saturday's games

Injuries have felt inescapable in the 2023 playoffs. The LA Clippers won't have either Paul George or Kawhi Leonard on the floor for today's game against the Phoenix Suns due to respective knee injuries. The betting favorite for the MVP, Joel Embiid, has been ruled out with a knee sprain for this afternoon's tilt between the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets. The Miami Heat's Tyler Herro just had hand surgery that will sideline him for more than a month.

The rare good news on this front is superstars Ja Morant and Giannis Antetokounmpo are both listed as questionable to compete for their teams today, which would be a welcome boon for competition and for a richer player pool in DFS tournaments. It also helps that today is the rare four-game playoff slate, affording us eight rosters to invest in.

The fantasy fallout of these missing stars drives the day in that we are tasked with identifying which teammates benefit statistically. For the Clippers, it's clear that Norman Powell and Russell Westbrook are due for sizable workloads. For the Sixers, it's revealing that James Harden sees the highest leap on the team in usage rate sans Embiid from the floor, while rising star Tyrese Maxey leaps by nearly seven DraftKings points per 36 minutes without the league's leading scorer, the highest on the team. For those seeking value, Tobias Harris rates second on the roster in added fantasy production in such lineups..

-- Jim McCormick

Game of the Night

Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers

Game 3: 10:00 p.m. ET, series tied at 1-1

Records (Against the Spread)

Grizzlies: 51-31 (37-42-3)

Lakers: 43-39 (39-41-2)

Line: Lakers (-4.5) Total: 221.5

BPI Projection: Lakers by 0.6

Money Line: Grizzlies (+158), Lakers (-190)

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: Ja Morant, (GTD - Hand); Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams (OUT - Knee)

Lakers: LeBron James, (GTD - Foot); Anthony Davis, (GTD - Foot); Dennis Schroder. (GTD - Achilles)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Best bet: LeBron James over 43.5 points+assists+rebounds. Dillon Brooks' taunting of James and claiming he won't respect anyone until they "give him 40" will come back to bite him on Saturday. This series, James has averaged 24.5 points, 4.0 assists, and 11.5 rebounds. He's 7-14 from the field when Brooks is the primary defender. James should surpass those per game averages with the series tied and Brooks poking the bear. -- Eric Moody

Breaking down the rest of the slate

Game 4: 10:00 a.m. ET, 76ers lead series 3-0

Records (Against the Spread)

76ers: 54-28 (46-35-1)

Nets: 45-37 (43-39-0)

Line: 76ers (-1.5) Total: 208.5

BPI Projection: 76ers by 4.3

Money Line: 76ers (-125), Nets (+105)

Injury Report:

76ers: Danuel House Jr., (GTD - Illness); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee)

Nets: Ben Simmons, (OUT - Back)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Best bet: Tyrese Maxey over 31.5 points+assists+rebounds. Joel Embiid has been ruled out for Game 4 on Saturday due to a sprained right knee he suffered in Thursday's Game 3 win over the Nets. Maxey should play a pivotal role on offense without Embiid, especially with James Harden not playing up to his usual standards. Maxey is the 76ers' third-leading scorer, behind Embiid and Harden, and is a vital member of a team trying to win an NBA championship. His talents will be on display against the Nets on Saturday. -- Moody

Game 4: 3:30 p.m. ET, Suns lead series tied 2-1

Records (Against the Spread)

Suns: 45-37 (42-38-2)

Clippers: 44-38 (40-42-0)

Line: Suns (-7.5) Total: 227

BPI Projection: Clippers by 1.8

Money Line: Suns (-320), Clippers (+250)

Injury Report:

Suns: Cameron Payne (GTD - Back)

Clippers: Kawhi Leonard, (OUT - Knee); Paul George, (OUT - Knee)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Best bet: Suns -7.5. Phoenix is rightfully favored on the road against a Clippers team that will be without Kawhi Leonard. In Game 3, the Clippers finished with more turnovers (18) and fouls (31) than the Suns (13 and 18), which isn't great considering the offensive talent Phoenix's has on its roster. Los Angeles is 3-6 against the spread in their last nine games played in April. -- Moody

Game 3: 4:30 p.m. ET, series tied 1-1

Records (Against the Spread)

Bucks: 58-24 (42-34-6)

Heat: 44-38 (30-49-3)

Line: Bucks (-5) Total: 220

BPI Projection: Bucks by 7.1

Money Line: Bucks (-190), Heat (+158)

Injury Report:

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Back); Wesley Matthews, (OUT - Calf)

Heat: Kyle Lowry, (GTD - Knee); Nikola Jovic, (OUT - Back); Tyler Herro, (OUT - Hand)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Best bet: Jrue Holiday over 31.5 points+assists+rebounds. Holiday operated as Milwaukee's primary scorer without Giannis Antetokounmpo, scoring 27 points against the Heat in Game 2. He has now had a double-double in four consecutive games (if you include the regular season), averaging 19.0 points, 13.0 assists and 7.3 rebounds. Holiday should be actively involved even if Antetokounmpo plays. My recommendation is to pivot to over 13.5 rebounds+assists if Antetokounmpo plays. -- Moody

Best bet: Giannis Antetokounmpo over 43.5 points+assists+rebounds, triple double. The Bucks took care of business against the Heat in Game 2 without Antetokounmpo, but he's a competitor and I'd be shocked if he doesn't play on the road against Miami with this series tied 1-1. Milwaukee has been without Antetokounmpo since Game 1 because of a back injury. During the regular season, he averaged 31.1 points, 5.7 assists, and 11.8 assists. Antetokounmpo has three triple doubles against the Heat in his career. -- Moody