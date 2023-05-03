2023 NBA playoffs: Odds, picks, betting tips for Celtics-76ers Game 2

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. NBA game odds for Wednesday are provided by Caesars Sportsbook.

What you need to know for Wednesday

The day after winning the MVP award, Joel Embiid is on track to return to the lineup for the Philadelphia 76ers. In what amounts to a must-win home game, the Boston Celtics remain sizable favorites even after Monday's loss.

Play Fantasy WNBA Basketball The 2023 Women's Fantasy Basketball season has officially arrived! Create or join a league today to get started. Sign up for free!

James Harden, on the heels of his Game 1 opus, remains a top play in my DFS model given what should still be another healthy diet of step-backs and potential assists. Combo guard Tyrese Maxey lofted 24 shots in Monday's upset victory and seemed to gain confidence as a creator deep into clutch time. There could be some fun single-game parlays concocted with this Philly backcourt. It's difficult to gauge Embiid's production potential, but his ability to protect the rim and deter paint shots could become a factor in the point total this evening, especially given how the 76ers limit total possessions via their slow pace.

A Celtic who stands out would be Jaylen Brown, as he's almost certain to see an uptick in shots and touches after taking just 10 shots in the series opener. Brown's usage rate was just 18.4% in that game, far below his 31.4% clip during the season, which ranked 12th in the league. Malcolm Brogdon is also a target of mine in lineups given he was the team's best defender on Harden on isolation plays and should consume several open catch-and-shoot opportunities. -- Jim McCormick

Game of the night

Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics

Game 2: 8 p.m. ET, 76ers lead series 1-0

Records (against the spread)

76ers: 54-28 (46-35-1)

Celtics: 57-25 (45-36-1)

Line: Celtics (-7.5) Total: 217

BPI projection: Celtics by 0.6

Money line: 76ers (+400), Celtics (-550)

Injury report:

76ers: Joel Embiid, (GTD - Knee)

Celtics: Marcus Smart, (GTD - Chest); Danilo Gallinari, (OUT - Knee)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assume GTD players will play

Best bet: Celtics (-7.5). The 76ers stunned the Celtics in Game 1 behind a vintage performance from James Harden. Desperate to avoid an 0-2 hole going back to Philly, I like the Celtics to cover the big number and hammer the Sixers. Teams that are hosting a Game 2 down 0-1 in a series are 14-1 ATS over the last three postseasons. In general, home teams are covering 85% of the time in Game 2 -- including 9-0 this year. I think the Celtics show up defensively and really put the clamps on the 76ers offense, especially James Harden who is due for some serious regression after that 45-point outburst in Game 1. -- Tyler Fulghum

Best bet: Jayson Tatum over 29.5 points. Tatum hit 14 of 25 shots and four 3-pointers for 39 points, 11 boards and five assists in Game 1, and we still don't know whether Joel Embiid will be playing tonight due to his sprained right knee that has kept him out the past two games. The Sixers stole a win in Boston in Game 1 without the newly named MVP, but it's hard to imagine the Celtics falling into a 2-0 hole at home, especially if Embiid is out again. Either way, Tatum is going to have to go off for Boston. -- Steve Alexander

Best bet: James Harden over 23.5 points. Harden looked like a different guy in Game 1, when he scored a career-playoff-high 45 points to lead the Sixers to the unlikely win without Embiid (knee). Tyrese Maxey added 26 points and Tobias Harris came on late to finish with 18 points, but the Sixers will be looking for Harden to turn back the clock once again tonight. -- Alexander

Best bet: Al Horford over 8.5 points. Horford had 11 points in Game 1, hitting 5 of 8 shots and a 3-pointer in 30 minutes. If Embiid's out again, I'm probably going to parlay Tatum, Harden and Horford. Without Embiid around to clog up the middle and guard Horford, getting him into double digits in scoring shouldn't be too hard of a task. If Embiid plays, I'll consider fading Horford, but he does like playing against Embiid, so he's not an automatic fade. -- Alexander