2023 NBA playoffs: Odds, picks, betting tips for Saturday's Game 3s

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions.

What you need to know for Saturday's games

A Saturday slate rich with rivalries begins with the Miami Heat hosting the New York Knicks in an afternoon matchup of storied rivals. While this series isn't quite as contentious as the late 1990s matchups between these teams, it has been a hard-fought defensive battle, as the total of 209.5 points suggests.

This doesn't mean we should fade this game based on suppressed offense, but instead some value plays in order to pay up for the cost certainty of Jimmy Butler and Julius Randle in DFS lineups. Key periphery players such as Gabe Vincent and Josh Hart stand out with that coveted combo of low pricing and intriguing projections.

The classic rivalry of LeBron James and Stephen Curry takes place in Los Angeles in the prime-time slot and once again my model loves the outcome spectrum for Draymond Green as well as his passing props. It also seems Anthony Davis is due for a bounce-back after a modest line in Game 2, especially as he has the potential to near 40 minutes in a game that will demand his interior scoring and rim protection.

-- Jim McCormick

Breaking down the slate

Game 3: 3:30 p.m. ET, series tied 1-1

Records (Against the Spread)

Knicks: 47-35 (45-35-2)

Heat: 44-38 (30-49-3)

Line: Heat (-4) Total: 209

BPI Projection: Knicks by 5.3

Money Line: Knicks (148), Heat (-175)

Injury Report:

Knicks: Jericho Sims, (OUT - Shoulder)

Heat: Caleb Martin, (GTD - Back); Haywood Highsmith, (GTD - Knee); Jimmy Butler, (GTD - Ankle); Tyler Herro, (OUT - Hand); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Best bet: Knicks +4.0. Take the underdog Knicks on the road. Despite injuries, Brunson and Randle were exceptional in Game 2. They had success against the Heat's zone defense in Game 2, and with potential adjustments, Game 3 is going to be interesting especially if Jimmy Butler returns. The Knicks are 28-18-1 ATS on the road and 25-18-1 ATS as underdogs. -Eric Moody

Best bet: Jalen Brunson over 29.5 points+assists. In the 2023 postseason, Brunson has been averaging 25.0 points, 4.7 assists, and 38.3 minutes per game. With that amount of playing time, he is likely to exceed 29.5 PA. The Knicks have been using a lot of ball screens to create opportunities for Brunson, and he even became the first Knicks player since Carmelo Anthony in 2013 to score 30 points in a playoff game at Madison Square Garden in Game 2. Brunson will remain a key player for New York in Game 3. -Moody

Game 3: 8:30 p.m. ET, series 1-1

Records (Against the Spread)

Warriors: 44-38 (39-42-1)

Lakers: 43-39 (39-41-2)

Line: Lakers (-2.5) Total: 228

BPI Projection: Lakers by 2.5

Money Line: Warriors (122), Lakers (-145)

Injury Report:

Warriors: Patrick Baldwin Jr., (GTD - Toe); Andre Iguodala, (OUT - Wrist); Ryan Rollins, (OUT - Foot)

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Foot); LeBron James, (GTD - Foot); Mo Bamba, (GTD - Ankle)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Stephen Curry over 5.5 Assists. In the Game 2 win, the Warriors may have unlocked their offense by running more pick-and-rolls with Curry as the primary ball-handler, prompting 12 assists. The Lakers may have an adjustment for Game 3 but there is only so much you can do against a premier talent. Oddsmakers are using season-long stats for this prop but I feel Golden State's new approach provides value. -Doug Kezirian

Best bet: Stephen Curry over 36.5 points+rebounds. In the postseason, Curry has averaged 31.4 points and 4.9 rebounds. However, in the first two games of this series, he's only averaged 23.5 points and 5.0 rebounds. Although the Warriors have struggled on the road, this is a chance for Curry to shine. In Curry's career, he's averaged 27.2 points and 4.8 rebounds in Game 3's. He's at the top of his game right now. -Moody

Best bet: Klay Thompson over 4.5 3-pointers. Curry and Thompson have each hit at least 40 3-pointers in the Warriors' first nine playoff games. Thompson has hit this prop in back-to-back games, and his hot streak from beyond the arc should continue against a Lakers team that relies heavily on two-pointers. With a personal connection to Los Angeles, Klay Thompson has extra motivation to deliver a masterful performance in Game 3. -Moody

Best bet: LeBron James over 26.5 points. James will have plenty of rest for Game 3 since he was pulled out of Game 2 early in the previous game due to the Warriors' dominant performance. James scored 22 points in Game 1 and 23 in Game 2. The Warriors made adjustments heading into Game 2, and the Lakers need to adjust heading into Game 3. Given the Lakers' desire to avoid falling behind in the series, James should deliver a vintage performance. -Moody