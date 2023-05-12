2023 NFL schedule: Opening odds for Week 1 games

The 2023 NFL schedule has finally arrived, and Caesars Sportsbook has released the latest point spreads and totals for all the Week 1 games. Bettors will have plenty of time to make calls on which games from the slate are the most intriguing, though lines can start moving early. The season kicks off with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium in the Thursday game, as 2023 MVP Patrick Mahomes will look to defend home turf. The first "Monday Night Football" game will feature the Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
We have the Week 1 NFL odds already to help you get ahead of the betting action.
All odds are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.
Week 1 lines
Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
Line: Chiefs (-7)
Money line: Chiefs (-285), Lions (+228)
Total: 54.0 points
Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons
Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Line: Falcons (-3)
Money line: Falcons (-155), Panthers (+130)
Total: 43 points
Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens
Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore
Line: Ravens (-9.5)
Money line: Ravens (-440), Texans (+335)
Total: 45.0 points
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns
Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET, FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland
Line: Bengals (-2.5)
Money line: Bengals (-135), Browns (+115)
Total: 47 points
Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts
Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
Line: Jaguars (-4)
Money line: Jaguars (-190), Colts (+158)
Total: 43.0 points
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings
Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
Line: Vikings (-7)
Money line: Vikings (-292), Buccaneers (+235)
Total: 45.5 points
Tennessee Titans at New Orleans Saints
Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET, Caesars Superdome, New Orleans
Line: Saints (-3.5)
Money line: Saints (-178), Titans (+150)
Total: 42 points
San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers
Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh
Line: 49ers (-3)
Money line: 49ers (-160), Steelers (+135)
Total: 41.5 points
Arizona Cardinals at Washington Commanders
Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET, FedExField, Landover
Line: Commanders (-5.5)
Money line: Commanders (-240), Cardinals (+196)
Total: 40.5 points
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Soldier Field, Chicago
Line: Bears (-3)
Money line: Bears (-140), Packers (+118)
Total: 44.5 points
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Empower Field at Mile High
Line: Broncos (-3)
Money line: Broncos (-165), Raiders (+140)
Total: 44.5 points
Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
Line: Chargers (-2.5)
Money line: Chargers (-140), Dolphins (+118)
Total: 49.5 points
Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough
Line: Eagles (-5)
Money line: Eagles (-220), Patriots (+180)
Total: 46.0 points
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Lumen Field, Seattle
Line: Rams (-5)
Money line: Seahawks (-225), Rams (+185)
Total: 47.0 points
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
Sunday, 8:15 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
Line: Cowboys (-2)
Money line: Cowboys (-140), Giants (+118)
Total: 47.0 points
Buffalo Bills at New York Jets
Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
Line: Bills (-1)
Money line: Bills (-125), Jets (+105)
Total: 47.0 points