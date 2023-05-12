2023 NFL schedule: Opening odds for Week 1 games

The 2023 NFL schedule has finally arrived, and Caesars Sportsbook has released the latest point spreads and totals for all the Week 1 games. Bettors will have plenty of time to make calls on which games from the slate are the most intriguing, though lines can start moving early. The season kicks off with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium in the Thursday game, as 2023 MVP Patrick Mahomes will look to defend home turf. The first "Monday Night Football" game will feature the Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

We have the Week 1 NFL odds already to help you get ahead of the betting action.

All odds are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Week 1 lines

Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

Line: Chiefs (-7)

Money line: Chiefs (-285), Lions (+228)

Total: 54.0 points

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Line: Falcons (-3)

Money line: Falcons (-155), Panthers (+130)

Total: 43 points

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

Line: Ravens (-9.5)

Money line: Ravens (-440), Texans (+335)

Total: 45.0 points

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET, FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland

Line: Bengals (-2.5)

Money line: Bengals (-135), Browns (+115)

Total: 47 points

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

Line: Jaguars (-4)

Money line: Jaguars (-190), Colts (+158)

Total: 43.0 points

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Line: Vikings (-7)

Money line: Vikings (-292), Buccaneers (+235)

Total: 45.5 points

Tennessee Titans at New Orleans Saints

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET, Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

Line: Saints (-3.5)

Money line: Saints (-178), Titans (+150)

Total: 42 points

San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh

Line: 49ers (-3)

Money line: 49ers (-160), Steelers (+135)

Total: 41.5 points

Arizona Cardinals at Washington Commanders

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET, FedExField, Landover

Line: Commanders (-5.5)

Money line: Commanders (-240), Cardinals (+196)

Total: 40.5 points

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Soldier Field, Chicago

Line: Bears (-3)

Money line: Bears (-140), Packers (+118)

Total: 44.5 points

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Empower Field at Mile High

Line: Broncos (-3)

Money line: Broncos (-165), Raiders (+140)

Total: 44.5 points

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

Line: Chargers (-2.5)

Money line: Chargers (-140), Dolphins (+118)

Total: 49.5 points

Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

Line: Eagles (-5)

Money line: Eagles (-220), Patriots (+180)

Total: 46.0 points

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Lumen Field, Seattle

Line: Rams (-5)

Money line: Seahawks (-225), Rams (+185)

Total: 47.0 points

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

Sunday, 8:15 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Line: Cowboys (-2)

Money line: Cowboys (-140), Giants (+118)

Total: 47.0 points

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Line: Bills (-1)

Money line: Bills (-125), Jets (+105)

Total: 47.0 points