2023 NBA playoffs: Odds, picks, betting tips for Celtics-Heat Game 2

Andre Snellings explains why he likes Bam Adebayo to go over his points prop against the Celtics on Friday. (0:42)

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. NBA game odds for Friday are provided by Caesars Sportsbook.

What you need to know for Celtics-Heat Game 2

The Miami Heat were fittingly torrid from the floor and beyond the arc in Wednesday's upset win over the host Boston Celtics in the series opener. An historic 46-point third quarter drove the team's commanding lead, which was good for a playoff franchise record and the most ever allowed in a playoff quarter by the Boston Celtics. This all said, Boston is positioned as sizable favorites this evening against Miami in a game with a modest total that suggests oddsmakers don't think Game 1's high-scoring outcome is a reliable trend.

Miami's Bam Adebayo emerges as the top value play in my DFS model and could be good for double-double props given his team-leading opportunity rates on the glass. Jimmy Butler has posted at least 63 DraftKings points three times in this inspired playoff run, including Game 1's opus. I'm expecting around 50 fantasy points, but clearly, the vaunted "Buckets" version can always resurface.

Malcolm Brogdon remains a top option once again for both lineups and scoring and shooting props. He has posted multiple made 3-pointers in eight of his past nine outings, and with Derrick White going cold this month, Brogdon's scoring and spacing will be vital to Boston squaring the series. Backcourt mate Marcus Smart projects for a strong line, as well, especially thanks to his team-leading potential assist clip over the past five games. Passing props remain intriguing for the team's de facto distributor.

-- Jim McCormick

Breaking down Celtics-Heat Game 2

Miami Heat at Boston Celtics

Game 1: 8:30 p.m. ET, Heat lead series 1-0

Records (Against the Spread)

Heat: 44-38 (30-49-3)

Celtics: 57-25 (45-36-1)

Line: Celtics (-9) Total: 215.5

BPI Projection: Celtics by 10.1

Money Line: Heat (+335), Celtics (-440)

Injury Report:

Heat: Omer Yurtseven, (GTD - Nose); Tyler Herro, (OUT - Hand); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)

Celtics: Malcolm Brogdon, (GTD - Forearm); Danilo Gallinari, (OUT - Knee)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Best bet: Jimmy Butler over 5.5. assists Butler came up big in a Game 1 win with 35 points, 5 rebounds and 7 assists. The Celtics' defense will attempt to limit Butler and Bam Adebayo, who combined for 55 points. Not to mention the Heat shot 51.6% from 3. If the Celtics are able to limit Butler's ability to score, he will be dishing the ball all game. Butler has enough shooters around him to get over his assists prop in Game 2. -- Erin Dolan

Best bet: Heat +9. I do not expect the Celtics to lose both home games to start this series. In the Philadelphia series, the Celtics took Game 2 quite easily, but the 76ers didn't have anyone like Jimmy Butler. Nine points feels like too much with Butler, Adebayo and a well-coached veteran team. -- Eric Karabell

Best bet: Al Horford over 7.5 points. Horford was such a great 3-point shooter during the regular season that it is hard to believe he has struggled so much in May. I don't think it's about the opposing defense, either. He's just in a rut. I bet he hits a few from deep on Friday. He's still getting minutes and rebounds. So I am betting on him to hit some 3-pointers. -- Karabell

Best bet: Bam Adebayo over 8.5 rebounds. Adebayo has been quite consistent this postseason, grabbing eight or more rebounds in 10 consecutive games and finishing with precisely eight boards in five of those contests. It is clear Adebayo is an excellent rebounder. While I don't like predicting more or fewer available rebounding opportunities, if eight seems like his floor, there's a good chance for nine. -- Karabell

Best bet: Jayson Tatum over 29.5 points. Tatum scored 30 points in Game 1 and the Celtics need more from him, especially in crunch time. Tatum played eight minutes and six seconds in the fourth quarter without a field goal attempt. It was the fifth time he didn't have a field goal attempt in a quarter in the playoffs and the first time it has occurred this year. Tatum will bounce back with a vengeance on Friday and stay relentless in order to propel the Celtics to a win. He has averaged 28.3 PPG this postseason. -- Eric Moody