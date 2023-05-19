2023 WNBA season betting preview: Futures, picks to win finals

Betting on the WNBA this season?

Here is André Snellings with a closer look on the future bets to make in 2023.

Aces to win WNBA Championship +120

I have the Aces as the favorites to repeat this season for several reasons. I already laid out the analytics support for the Aces being slight favorites over the Liberty to win it all, despite the Liberty having a small advantage according to the Basketball Power Index (BPI).

On the court, the combo of A'ja Wilson and Candace Parker is incredibly dynamic on both ends. While it's easy to think of their skill on offense and their MVP resumes, it is their defense that stands out to me. I have Wilson as a frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year, and both she and Parker have the athletic ability to be rim protectors, help defenders and even to switch out on the perimeter if called upon. That separates them from any other frontcourt in the WNBA.

Then, on the perimeter, having three playmakers in Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray is also difficult to match up with. The Aces had the best starting five in the WNBA last season and look even stronger going into this season.

With that said, though I have the Aces as slight favorites, I am unlikely to bet on them to win with odds so short. The season is long and anything can happen, plus the expected margin between the Aces and Liberty is so low that I don't see the value in betting either of them at only +120. I go into the season expecting the Aces to win, but there's not enough juice there to make the bet worth my while.

WNBA Finals Matchup: Any other Finals Matchup +150

The Aces and Liberty are such huge favorites that Caesars Sportsbook is offering a Finals Matchup bet of either "Aces and Liberty" in the Final or "Any other Matchup", with the latter getting plus money. While I agree that the Aces and Liberty should be favored, there are some other really good teams coming into the season. Also, even picking after the regular season ends, the top two seeds don't always (or even usually) make the Finals against one another.

Before the season even begins, with 40 regular season games in addition to playoffs to consider, there are just way too many variables to bet on one specific matchup as odds on favorites against the Field. I'll take the field, at plus money, in this case.

Connecticut Sun over 22.5 wins

The Sun lost former Jonquel Jones to the Liberty this offseason, and that leads to the perception they will take a big step back this season. But, the Sun had the unique and preferred "problem" of having too much talent in the frontcourt last season.

With Jonquel Jones, DeWanna Bonner, Alyssa Thomas and Brionna Jones all sharing three frontcourt positions, the unit was strong but each individual likely had more they could have contributed. Thus, with Jonquel gone, I'm expecting the other three to increase their production - much like they did when Jonquel opted out of the 2020 COVID-19 season - and keep both the unit and the Sun team very competitive.

The BPI projections support my stance, here. Per BPI, the Sun currently project to the third-best record in the WNBA this season with an estimated 25.3 wins.

Minnesota Lynx over 16.5 wins

The Lynx went through some major transitions, with core players unavailable and in some cases moving on to other teams, and finished with their worst record since 2010. With Sylvia Fowles retiring in the offseason, the Lynx have officially turned the page on the team that won four championships during the 2010s.

However, with Napheesa Collier back at full speed and Diamond Miller, the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft, in the fold they shape up as an exciting team as soon as this season. Collier looks poised to have a monster season, and I think Miller could make a hard push for Rookie of the Year with her unique blend of size, skill and athleticism on the wing. The BPI projections again support my stance, estimating 17.7 wins for the Lynx this season.

Seattle Storm over 12.5 wins

The Storm were another team hit hard this offseason, with former MVP Breanna Stewart joining the Liberty, former MVP Tina Charles not resigned and GOAT candidate Sue Bird retiring. But, the Storm still have a lot of talent, led by likely leading scorer Jewell Loyd. In addition, Ezi Magbegor was in the midst of a strong campaign last year before Charles joined the team, and Magbegor looks like a major breakout and Defensive Player of the Year candidate this season. With the other solid moves they've made and internal development, the storm projects to more than the 12.5 wins and 27.5 losses of the Caesar's line. Per BPI, the Storm project to more like 17.8 wins this season.