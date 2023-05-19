Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Friday's season-opening slate

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Here's what to look for during today's slate:

Line: Sun -8

Money line: Sun (-335), Fever (+260)

Total: 161.5 points

BPI Win%: Sun: 74.5%

Injury Report:

Sun: No injuries reported

Fever: Bernadett Hatar (Out), Victoria Vivians (Day-To-Day)

Best bet: Fever +8. Even though the Sun are the favorites and rightfully so, this is a Fever team bettors should be excited about. Connecticut will be without Jonquel Jones after she signed with the New York Liberty. While the Fever bring back their top three scorers from last season in Kelsey Mitchell, NaLyssa Smith and Victoria Vivians. Indiana is 1-4 against the spread in its last five games at home, but this is a different team, especially with Aliyah Boston making her debut; she's a franchise-changer on both ends of the court. This should be a close game for Indiana at home. Give me the points. -- Eric Moody

Best bet: Over 159.5. In the last five seasons, the average total points scored by teams in season openers is 161.6 and overall the offense of teams has been on the uptick in the last five seasons. I also think that with players required to be back for the start of the regular season due to the new prioritization rule, teams will start off a lot stronger offensively than we have seen before. The Fever may have only averaged 78.0 PPG last season, which was last in the league, but in the 10 games last season when the over/under was set at 159.5 or lower, Indiana hit the over in those games seven times. If that isn't enough, since 2018 in the 15 games between these two franchises, 11 times they have hit the over (averaged a total of 163.3 PPG in those 15 matchups). -- Jennifer LaCroix

Line: Liberty -2.5

Money line: Liberty (-155), Mystics (+130)

Total: 162.5 points

BPI Win%: Liberty: 53.3%

Injury Report:

Liberty: Nyara Sabally (Out), Marine Johannes (Out)

Best bet: Over 161.5. The Liberty are on a mission, assembling a "super team" with four of their five top scorers returning along with the offseason additions of Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones and Courtney Vandersloot. Their sights are set on one goal -- a coveted WNBA championship. But hold on, the Mystics are no pushovers, fueled by championship aspirations and led by Elena Delle Donne, who averaged an impressive 17.2 points per game in 2022. As the stage is set, get ready for a high-scoring affair. The totals have gone over in three of the Liberty's last five games. While the totals have gone over in two of the Mystics last five games. Buckle up, a ton of points will be scored in this game. -- Moody

Best bet: Mystics +2.5. I'm taking a chance here on this one. While the Liberty are a super team, Stewart, Jones and Sabrina Ionescu only played one preseason game together. And Vandersloot didn't play in either preseason game. They are still putting their pieces together and figuring out how to share the ball and there are some question marks about team chemistry. Meanwhile the Mystics have seven players returning from their 2019 WNBA Championship roster so their chemistry isn't nearly as much in question. The Mystics are also playing at home and last season when they were underdogs at home they not only covered in all three but they won outright. And if that isn't enough, those three games they were home underdogs in were against the two teams that made the finals (Aces twice and Sun once). -- LaCroix

Line: Lynx -5.5

Money line: Sky (+192), Lynx (-235)

Total: 163 points

BPI Win%: Lynx: 55.4%

Injury Report:

Sky: Isabelle Harrison (Out), Ruthy Hebard (Out)

Lynx: Lindsay Allen (Day-To-Day), Natalie Achonwa (Out)

Best bet: Lynx -5.5. The Sky had some notable key departures this offseason such as Candace Parker, Emma Meesseman, Courtney Vandersloot and Azura Stevens. Chicago will also start the season without Isabelle Harrison, who will miss the first two games due to an unspecified injury. Even without Sylvia Fowles, who retired at the end of last season, the Lynx has a promising young core of Napheesa Collier, Diamond Miller and Jessica Shepard. There's a strong chance Minnesota will cover the spread against a Sky team now led by Kahleah Copper, Marina Mabrey and Courtney Williams. -- Moody

Best bet: Lynx -5.5. The Sky are a completely different team than last year and are missing five of their six leading scorers from last season. They have tried to replace some of that scoring with Mabrey, Williams and Harrison, but they are trying to fill some big shoes. In addition, the Sky are already dealing with some injuries with Harrison and Ruthy Hebard ruled out for the game. Meanwhile the Lynx return 2-time All-Star and the team's 2021 leading scorer Napheesa Collier. -- LaCroix

Line: Sparks -1.5

Money line: Phoenix (+115), Sparks (-135)

Total: 158 points

BPI Win%: Sparks: 50.1%

Injury Report:

Phoenix: Sophie Cunningham (Out), Megan Gustafson (Out), Shey Peddy (Out), Skylar Diggins-Smith (Out)

Sparks: Azura Stevens (Out), Jasmine Thomas (Out), Katie Lou Samuelson (Out)

Best bet: Mercury ML. The Mercury is a veteran team who core did not change and, in fact, got the biggest element back in Brittney Griner. Last season, the Mercury sorely missed Griner's exceptional defensive skills in protecting the paint. Phoenix also missed her ability to dominate in the post and finish strong. Despite the absence of Skylar Diggins-Smith, Sophie Cunningham and Shey Peddy in this game, the Mercury are still talented enough to secure a victory. The Sparks, on the other hand, have undergone substantial changes this offseason, introducing a level of uncertainty. Back the Mercury on Friday night. -- Moody

Best bet: Sparks -1.5. The Mercury will be missing key veteran guards tonight: Diggins-Smith, Cunningham and Peddy. There is also a question of how Brittney Griner will play after having missed all of last season while being detained in Russia. The Sparks are led by Nneka Ogwumike and return their primary facilitator Jordin Canada and one of their main 3-point shooters from 2022, Lexie Brown. The Mercury have also struggled on the road against Sparks losing 11 of the last 12 games in Los Angeles and all of those losses were by three or more points. -- Moody

Fantasy streamer: Moriah Jefferson (rostered in 43% of ESPN leagues) is poised to excel against the Sparks, capitalizing on the absence of Diggins-Smith and Cunningham. With increased playing time anticipated early in the season, Jefferson has the opportunity to build on her impressive performance from last year. Averaging 10.8 points, 4.9 assists, and 2.5 rebounds in just 26.8 minutes per game in 2022, she is primed to deliver a similar performance on Friday night. -- Moody

Fantasy streamer: Chiney Ogwumike (rostered in 34.7% of ESPN leagues) when healthy is a great player to have on your fantasy team. Without Azura Stevens for this one and with Dearica Hamby on a game-to-game basis and possibly on limited minutes, this means Chiney will be relied on a lot more for rebounding and scoring. Last season Chiney averaged 7.0 PPG, 5.5 RPG and 1.1 APG, but with the increased minutes I think those numbers will go up quite a bit. -- LaCroix