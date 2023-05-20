Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Saturday's slate

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Here's what to look for during today's slate:

Atlanta Dream at Dallas Wings

1 p.m., College Park Center, Arlington, Texas

Line: Wings (-3)

Money line: Dream (+140), Wings (-165)

Total: 158 points

BPI Win%: Dream (56.5%)

Injury Report

Dream: Monique Billings (Day-To-Day)

Wings: Diamond DeShields (Out), Lou Lopez Senechal (Out)

Best bet: Take the under. These two teams have hit the under five straight games against each other, dating back to 2021. Over that span, these two teams have averaged only a combined 140.4 PPG. Atlanta's offense was one of the worst scoring teams in the league last season, averaging just 78.5 PPG (11th in the WNBA). Dallas has lost a lot of people from last season's squad, which means they could be learning how to play together offensively, which could impact their scoring. If we look at Opening Day, in the four games played, teams averaged only 145.8 combined PPG. -- Jenni LaCroix

Fantasy streamer: Veronica Burton is in her second season in the league and she looked really good in her two preseason games (8.5 PPG, 3.5 APG, 1.0 RPG, 1.0 SPG). Towards the end of last season, she started to get a lot more playing time when Arike Ogunbowale was out for a couple weeks due to an injury. During that time, Burton proved herself to be a great contributor (7.7 PPG, 3.8 APG, 2.5 RPG, 1.5 SPG and 1.2 3PG in the last five games of the season, including playoffs) and I can see the Wings utilizing her a lot more this season as a backup guard in their rotation. -- LaCroix

Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm

3 p.m., Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

Line: Aces (-13)

Money line: Aces (-900), Storm (+600)

Total: 167.5 points

BPI Win%: Aces (64.5%)

Injury Report

Aces: No injuries reported

Storm: No injuries reported

Best bet: Aces -13. Seattle is a completely new team this year. Sue Bird has retired, Breanna Stewart signed with New York in the offseason, Gabby Williams has been suspended due to missing the window to return after playing overseas, and Tina Charles is no longer on the roster. The only returning starter from the end of the season is Jewell Loyd. I think it's too much lost production when you are facing the reigning champs. The Aces' only real departure was Dearica Hamby and they replaced her with two-time MVP Candace Parker. -- LaCroix