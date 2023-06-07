Denver Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic scored 41 points in a Game 2 loss in the NBA Finals on Sunday but oddsmakers are avoiding drastic changes to his proposition bets ahead of Game 3 on Wednesday.

Jokic's points per game prop for the Finals only increased from 27.5 to 28.5. He's averaging 30.4 points per game so far these playoffs, up from 24.5 points in the regular season. He scored 27 points in Game 1.

"One thing we try not to do is overreact to one game when you have so much data from the entire season," SuperBook head NBA oddsmaker Jeff Sherman told ESPN. "Based on his averages, you're not going to put up 32.5. If you make too large of an adjustment, you're only going to get action on one side."

Denver is winless in all three games this postseason in which Jokic has scored at least 40 points, leading some to believe making him a scorer as opposed to a passer is the best option for an opposing defense. But Miami Heat coach Eric Spoelstra quickly dismissed questions about the potential strategy after Game 2.

"This guy is an incredible player," Spoelstra said. "Twice in two seasons he's been the best player on this planet. You can't just say, 'Oh, make him a scorer.' That's not how they play."