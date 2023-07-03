Atlanta Falcons 2023 betting lines, odds, schedule ATS

Check out how the Atlanta Falcons fared in 2022 and forecast 2023 betting trends. The Falcons have committed to second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder and have made a number of moves in the offseason to become competitive in the NFC this year. Dig into the 2023 schedule against the spread as well as significant roster changes, thoughts on futures and more.

Falcons 2022 season in review

2022 win total: 4.5

2022 team record: 7-10

2022 record ATS: 9-8-0 (T-9th)

2022 team overs*: 7-10-0 (T-18th)

Did you know? The Falcons finished 9-8 against the spread last season, which was just the second time in the last decade that they had a winning ATS record (2016). They started 6-0 ATS last season but finished 3-8 ATS in their final 11 games.

Falcons look-ahead to 2023

2023 win total: 8.5

Odds to make the playoffs? +115 (16th)

Odds to win Super Bowl: +7000 (T-24th)

What has changed on the Falcons roster since last season?

Falcons 2023 Schedule ATS Week 1: Panthers at Falcons -3 Week 2: Packers at Falcons -1.5 Week 3: Falcons at Lions -5 Week 4: Falcons at Jaguars -3.5 (London) Week 5: Texans at Falcons -3.5 Week 6: Commanders at Falcons -2 Week 7: Falcons -1 at Buccaneers Week 8: Falcons at Titans -1 Week 9: Vikings -1 at Falcons Week 10: Falcons -2.5 at Cardinals Week 11: Bye Week Week 12: Saints -1 at Falcons Week 13: Falcons at Jets -6 Week 14: Buccaneers at Falcons -3 Week 15: Falcons at Panthers -1.5 Week 16: Colts at Falcons -3 Week 17: Falcons at Bears -2.5 Week 18: Falcons at Saints NL Lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Key draft picks

• RB Bijan Robinson

• OL Matthew Bergeron

• DE Zach Harrison

• CB Clark Phillips

Key additions

• S Jessie Bates III

• DE Calais Campbell

• DT David Onyemata

• LB Kaden Elliss

• TE Jonnu Smith

• QB Taylor Heinicke

• CB Jeff Okudah

• CB Mike Hughes

• WR Mack Hollins

• LB Bud Dupree

• DC Ryan Nielsen

Key departures

• QB Marcus Mariota

• OL Chuma Edoga

• OL Elijah Wilkinson

• CB Isaiah Oliver

• CB Rashad Fenton

• LB Nick Kwiatkoski

• TE Anthony Firkser

• LB Rashaan Evans

• WR Olamide Zaccheaus

• DC Dean Pees

Favorite futures for 2023

Falcons to win the NFC South (+215), Make the playoffs (+130)

The Falcons may have the most complete roster in the NFC South -- even with Desmond Ridder at QB. I know he's not proven yet, but I trust Arthur Smith to put him in good spots to succeed. He has the weapons surrounding him and the type of scheme that will make it as easy as possible for him to manage the offense. The defense drastically improved its talent, depth and credibility by bringing in Calais Campbell, David Onyemata, Jessie Bates III, Jeff Okudah, and Mike Hughes. We see -- almost every season in the NFL -- one team go from last to first place in a division, and I think the Falcons are the most likely team to do that in 2023. I think Atlanta is an NFC Playoff team in 2023. -- Tyler Fulghum

*Record against the "Over" line set for the game. Both teams are credited with a win if the game went over, a loss if under, and a tie if pushed.