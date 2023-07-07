Sports bettors who threaten athletes, coaches or referees will face increased consequences in Ohio, including banishment from the state's regulated sportsbooks, according to a new state law.

Gov. Mike DeWine on Wednesday signed the Ohio state budget bill, which includes language empowering gaming regulators to exclude anyone who threatens violence or harm against sports participants, including athletes, referees, coaches, owners and governing body officials, "where the threat is related to sports gaming" from using the state's newly legal betting market.

Bettors found to have violated it will be prohibited from using any regulated sportsbook in the state by the Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCCC). In January, the first month of legal betting in Ohio, Dayton men's basketball coach Anthony Grant expressed concerns to reporters about the social media abuse his team had experienced from gamblers. Reporting from ESPN found that student-athletes across the country regularly received abusive messages tied to gambling results, including death threats.

A spokesperson for the OCCC views the language in the bill as guidance from the legislature that "making threats against athletes is unacceptable and threatens the integrity of sports gaming."

"Existing Ohio law already has penalties for this type of behavior, and lawmakers have now given us additional tools to address these situations," Jessica Franks, director of communications for the OCCC, said in a statement to ESPN.

Ohio is the first state to pass legislation explicitly addressing the issue. West Virginia introduced similar legislation this year.

Las Vegas-based integrity monitoring company U.S. Integrity has formed a task force of state gaming regulators and college sports stakeholders to tackle the problem. In May, U.S. Integrity launched a tipline, Athlete Alert powered by RealResponse, where professional and collegiate athletes, coaches, trainers and others can report gambling-related issues anonymously.