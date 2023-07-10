Los Angeles Rams 2023 betting lines, odds, schedule ATS

Check out how the Los Angeles Rams fared in 2022 and forecast 2023 betting trends. After winning the Super Bowl in 2022, the Rams struggled for most of last season while dealing with injuries to Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp. Now with both healthy heading into 2023, Los Angeles looks to regain momentum in the NFC West. Dig into the 2023 schedule against the spread as well as significant roster changes, thoughts on futures and more.

Rams 2022 season in review

2022 win total: 10.5

2022 team record: 5-12

2022 record ATS: 6-10-1 (29th)

2022 team overs*: 6-10-1 (T-24th)

Did you know? The Rams were 36-26-2 ATS in Sean McVay's first four seasons, tied for fourth-best in the NFL. Over the last two seasons, the Rams are 14-19-1 ATS, sixth worst in the NFL, including going 6-10-1 ATS last season, fourth worst in the NFL.

Rams look-ahead to 2023

2023 win total: 6.5

Odds to make the playoffs? +250 (T-24th)

Odds to win Super Bowl: +7000 (T-24th)

What has changed on the Rams roster since last season?

Rams 2023 Schedule ATS Week 1: Rams at Seahawks -6 Week 2: 49ers -5 at Rams Week 3: Rams at Bengals -8 Week 4: Rams at Colts (Pick em) Week 5: Eagles -6 at Rams Week 6: Cardinals at Rams -3.5 Week 7: Steelers at Rams (Pick em) Week 8: Rams at Cowboys -7 Week 9: Rams at Packers -3 Week 10: Bye Week Week 11: Seahawks -2.5 at Rams Week 12: Rams -2 at Cardinals Week 13: Browns -2 at Rams Week 14: Rams at Ravens -6.5 Week 15: Commanders at Rams -1 Week 16: Saints at Rams -1 Week 17: Rams at Giants -4 Week 18: Rams at 49ers NL Lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Key draft picks:

• G Steve Avila

• EDGE Byron Young

• DT Kobie Turner

• QB Stetson Bennett

Key additions:

• TE Hunter Long

Key departures:

• CB Jalen Ramsey

• LB Bobby Wagner

• S Nick Scott

• S Taylor Rapp

• QB Baker Mayfield

• DT Greg Gaines

• OL David Edwards

• LB Leonard Floyd

• CB Troy Hill

• OL Matt Skura

• DE A'Shawn Robinson

Favorite futures for 2023

Cooper Kupp under 8.5 TD receptions.

Believe it or not, Kupp has reached nine receiving TDs only twice in his career. He fell short last season, and while that was primarily because of injury (he caught six in nine games), durability is a concern here for a 30-year-old receiver who has missed multiple games in four of his six seasons in the league. A healthy Matthew Stafford could help Kupp reach over this mark, but keep in mind that this offense struggled regardless of the QB last season (Stafford threw 10 TDs in nine games). Nine TD receptions is also a bit of a high bar. Only seven wide receivers hit that mark in 2022. Kupp has a path to a big target share and perhaps massive yardage, but that doesn't always guarantee a big touchdown total. We saw that last season when Justin Jefferson was limited to eight TDs despite leading all receivers in routes, targets, receptions and yardage. -- Mike Clay

*Record against the "Over" line set for the game. Both teams are credited with a win if the game went over, a loss if under, and a tie if pushed.