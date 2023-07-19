The ninth edition of the Women's World Cup begins Thursday in Australia and New Zealand. For the first time, this historic tournament will see 32 nations compete from all around the globe. Here's everything you need to know to bet on the games.

It's difficult to not favor the reigning champs to three-peat, particularly in view of their projected easier (relatively) trek through the bracket. While the absence of injured players Mallory Swanson, Catarina Macario and captain Becky Sauerbrunn certainly hurts, there's still plenty of depth, experience and skill to carry FIFA's No. 1-ranked side through to glory. Never mind the boost of talent provided by youngsters Sophia Smith, Alyssa Thompson and Trinity Rodman.

What other teams offer the best betting value to qualify from their group and/or advance further?

Spain to reach the semifinal (-110)

The clear favorite to finish atop Group C, La Roja would conceivably face a lesser and beatable squad from Switzerland or New Zealand in the Round of 16. While a tougher quarterfinal test with Sweden -- with whom they drew 1-1 last fall -- or the Netherlands would likely follow, I'm still backing a young and enthused Spanish side stacked with Champions League-winning talent (Barcelona), including the inimitable, and supposedly healthy, Alexia Putellas.

Australia to reach the semifinal (+180)

They need to finish above Canada in Group B -- that's the hurdle to start. Thereafter, a winnable tilt with Denmark or China is likely to follow, before the more difficult task of getting by France or Brazil. But don't underestimate the power of inspiration drawn from wanting to please the home crowd. Especially when one of the game's elite, captain Sam Kerr, is playing her best.

Other bets to consider: Norway to reach the quarterfinal (+110 at DraftKings), China to qualify from Group D (+200), South Korea to qualify from Group H (-111).

Which other player futures/props do you like?

Golden Boot winner (top tournament goal scorer): Sam Kerr, Australia (+1100)

Happy to embrace all the attention and pressure, the tournament's marquee star is more than ready to help push her hometown side into the semis, if not beyond. Now in her prime, one of the game's top strikers and perennial Ballon d'Or nominee, Kerr is coming off an outstandingly productive season with Chelsea. She is one explosive performance in a group stage match removed from getting a head start on this individual competition.

Other props to consider: Alexia Putellas, Spain, over 2.5 tournament goals (+100 at DK); Alexandra Popp, Germany, over 2.5 tournament goals (-120 at DK); Sophia Smith, USWNT top tournament goal scorer (+275 at DK).

Victoria Matiash has reported on both Women's and Men's World Cup tournaments, along with other international competition, as a broadcast journalist since 2003. As a supporter of Canadian soccer, she still holds a private, if abating, 11-year grudge against one particular Norwegian referee.