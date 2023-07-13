Tony Romo is the betting favorite at this week's American Century celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

Romo, the defending champion, is listed at +285 at Caesars Sportsbook, followed by Mardy Fish at +350 and Mark Mulder at +500.

Other notables in the field include Stephen Curry (+800), Aaron Rodgers (+5,000) and Patrick Mahomes (+20,000).

Charles Barkley has the longest odds in the field at +75,000 but is still attracting support from bettors. As of Wednesday, Barkley had attracted the fifth-most bets to win the tournament at Caesars Sportsbook in Nevada.

Anthony Salleroli, who oversees golf odds for Caesars, said Barkley has attracted, "many, many dozens" of small bets to win the tournament.

"I think it's a novelty," Salleroli said. "They put two bucks on him at 7,500-1. Maybe they get an autograph on [the betting ticket] one day and sell it on eBay."

Caesars also is offering a bet on whether Barkley will finish in the top 70 of the tournament. The prop bet had attracted heavy lopsided action on the "yes," causing the odds to shift from +350 to +180.

"We've got some hefty cheese on that particular prop bet," Salleroli said. "We've reduced [the price] substantially given the liability."

Barkley told reporters that he felt good about his game and that he believed he'd finish in the top 70 this week. Curry disagreed and said Barkley had "no chance" at cracking the top 70. " I'm just spiteful because they beat me, him and Phil, beat me in The Match a long time ago and I haven't been able to get my revenge, so I'm a hater," Curry told reporters. "I don't think he's going to get it." Salleroli said the betting interest in Nevada on the celebrity tournament was trumping this week's PGA event, the Barbasol Championship.