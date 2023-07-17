Houston Texans 2023 betting lines, odds, schedule ATS

Check out how the Houston Texans fared in 2022 and forecast 2023 betting trends. Change is all around for the Texans, who finished with the second-worst record in the league last season. They have a new head coach and picked up quarterback C.J. Stroud and defensive end Will Anderson Jr. with back-to-back picks in the first round of April's draft. Dig into the 2023 schedule against the spread as well as significant roster changes, thoughts on futures and more. For information on all 32 teams, click here for our complete NFL betting review and 2023 previews. 2022 betting data and 2023 betting lines are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Texans 2022 season in review

2022 Win total: 4.5

2022 team record: 3-13-1

2022 record ATS: 8-8-1 (T-12th)

2022 team overs*: 7-10-0 (T-18th)

Did you know? The Texans have been underdogs in 23 straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL. The last time the Texans were favored was in Week 12 of 2021 against the New York Jets, a game the Texans lost 21-14 as 2.5-point favorites.

Texans look-ahead to 2023

2023 win total: 6.5

Odds to make the playoffs: +650 (31st)

Odds to win Super Bowl: +20000 (T-31st)

What has changed on the Texans roster since last season?

Texans 2023 Schedule ATS Week 1: Texans at Ravens -9.5 Week 2: Colts at Texans (Pick) Week 3: Texans at Jaguars -8 Week 4: Steelers -3 at Texans Week 5: Texans at Falcons -3.5 Week 6: Saints -3 at Texans Week 7: Bye Week Week 8: Texans at Panthers -3.5 Week 9: Buccaneers at Texans -1 Week 10: Texans at Bengals -10 Week 11: Cardinals at Texans -2 Week 12: Jaguars -4.5 at Texans Week 13: Broncos -3.5 at Texans Week 14: Texans at Jets -8.5 Week 15: Texans at Titans -3 Week 16: Browns -3.5 at Texans Week 17: Titans -1 at Texans Week 18: Texans at Colts NL Lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Key draft picks:

• QB C.J. Stroud

• EDGE Will Anderson Jr.

• C Juice Scruggs

• WR Nathaniel Dell

• EDGE Dylan Horton

• LB Henry To'oTo'o

• C Jarrett Patterson

• WR Xavier Hutchinson

• S Brandon Hill

Key additions:

• WR Robert Woods

• S Jimmie Ward

• G Shaq Mason

• DT Sheldon Rankins

• RB Devin Singletary

• TE Dalton Schultz

• LB Denzel Perryman

• LB Cory Littleton

• DE Chase Winovich

• QB Case Keenum

• DT Hassan Ridgeway

• HC DeMeco Ryans

Key departures:

• WR Brandin Cooks

• WR Phillip Dorsett

• LB Ogbo Okoronkwo

• TE O.J. Howard

• TE Jordan Akins

• LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin

• DE Rasheem Green

• G A.J. Cann

• RB Rex Burkhead

• S Jonathan Owens

• HC Lovie Smith

Favorite futures for 2023

Under 6.5 wins (-140)

This team won three games last season. THREE. Keep in mind that those three victories came courtesy of an easy schedule that included five matchups against the seven worst teams in the NFL. So how, exactly, are the Texans going to win seven or more games this season with a rookie head coach, rookie quarterback, bad defense, below average offensive line and mediocre wide receiver unit? By the way, since 2000, there have been 16 instances in which a new head coach was paired with a rookie first-round quarterback. Of those 16 instances, only four increased their win total by more than two games from the previous season. I'm hammering under 6.5 wins. -- Joe Fortenbaugh

Nico Collins over 632.5 receiving yards (-115)

Injuries and bad quarterback play tanked Collins' production -- as well as any hopes of a Year 2 breakout -- in 2022. Brandin Cook's move to Dallas, however, offers Collins a chance at redemption. He has reportedly been Stroud's favorite target at OTAs and figures to work as the Texans' No. 1 wide receiver. Assuming he maintains the same 48 receiving yards per game average he posted last year, he figures to clear 650 receiving yards in 2023. -- Liz Loza

*Record against the "Over" line set for the game. Both teams are credited with a win if the game went over, a loss if under, and a tie if pushed.