Buffalo Bills 2023 betting lines, odds, schedule ATS

Check out how the Buffalo Bills fared in 2022 and forecast 2023 betting trends. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are coming off a 13-win season that ended with a 27-10 loss to Cincinnati in the divisional round of the playoffs. What can be expected of the talented Bills team this season?

Dig into the 2023 schedule against the spread as well as significant roster changes, thoughts on futures and more.

2022 betting data and 2023 betting lines are courtesy of Caesars sportsbook.

Bills 2022 season in review

2022 Win total: 11.5

2022 team record: 13-3

2022 record ATS: 7-7-2 (T-12th)

2022 team overs*: 6-10-0 (T-24th)

Bills look-ahead to 2023

2023 win total: 10.5

Odds to make the playoffs? -250 (5th)

Odds to win Super Bowl: +900 (4th)

What has changed on the Bills roster since last season?

Bills 2023 Schedule ATS Week 1: Bills -1 at Jets Week 2: Raiders at Bills -8 Week 3: Bills -4.5 at Commanders Week 4: Dolphins at Bills -4 Week 5: Jaguars at Bills -3.5 (London) Week 6: Giants at Bills -7 Week 7: Bills -4 at Patriots Week 8: Buccaneers at Bills -10 Week 9: Bills at Bengals -1 Week 10: Broncos at Bills -6 Week 11: Jets at Bills -4 Week 12: Bills at Eagles -1.5 Week 13: Bye Week Week 14: Bills at Chiefs -4 Week 15: Cowboys at Bills -4 Week 16: Bills -1 at Chargers Week 17: Patriots at Bills -6 Week 18: Bills at Dolphins NL Lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Key draft picks:

• Dalton Kincaid, TE

• O'Cyrus Torrence, G

• Dorian Williams, LB

Key additions:

• Damien Harris, RB

• Taylor Rapp, S

• Connor McGovern, C

• David Edwards, G

• Trent Sherfield, WR

• Deonte Harty, WR

• Kyle Allen, QB

Key departures:

• Tremaine Edmunds, LB

• Devin Singletary, RB

• Isaiah McKenzie, WR

• Jaquan Johnson, S

• Jamison Crowder, WR

• Case Keenum, QB

• Tommy Sweeney, TE

• Rodger Saffold, G

• A.J. Klein, LB

• Dean Marlowe, S

Favorite futures for 2023

Bills to win division (+120)

The Bills are coming off a 13-win season, where nine of the victories were by 9 or more points. They have made the playoffs in five of six seasons with Sean McDermott. Week 9, Josh Allen injured his UCL and was never the same. McDermott will take over as the defense play-caller this season, and lead a defense that had terrible injury luck last season, so I expect progression on that side of the ball. I love the addition of 1st round draft pick -- Dalton Kincaid -- who reminds me of Travis Kelce. He averaged 8 touchdowns a game and college, and will help make the Bill offense even more explosive out of the slot. -- Anita Marks

Josh Allen Over 6.5 rush TDs

Allen leads the NFL with 130 offensive touchdowns since 2020 and has averaged 5+ rushing TDs a season. Allen has gotten the call on 35 of the Bills' 110 goal-to-go carries during the past three seasons. Bills running backs James Cook, Damien Harris and Latavius Murray do nothing for me, and I see Allen's number being called a lot this season. -- Marks

*Record against the "Over" line set for the game. Both teams are credited with a win if the game went over, a loss if under, and a tie if pushed.