Seattle Seahawks 2023 betting lines, odds, schedule ATS

Check out how the Seattle Seahawks fared in 2022 and forecast 2023 betting trends. Geno Smith is back after a breakout season following the trade of Russell Wilson, and Smith has a solid cast around him that includes DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Kenneth Walker III and rookies Zach Charbonnet and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Dig into the 2023 schedule against the spread as well as significant roster changes, thoughts on futures and more. For information on all 32 teams, click here for our complete NFL betting review and 2023 previews.

2022 betting data and 2023 betting lines are courtesy of Caesars sportsbook.

Seahawks 2022 season in review

2022 Win total: 6

2022 team record: 9-8

2022 record ATS: 7-10-0 (T-25th)

2022 team overs*: 8-9-0 (T-10th)

Seahawks look-ahead to 2023

2023 win total: 9

Odds to make the playoffs? -140 (12th)

Odds to win Super Bowl: +4000 (T-15th)

What has changed on the Seahawks roster since last season?

Seahawks 2023 Schedule ATS Week 1: Rams at Seahawks -6 Week 2: Seahawks at Lions -3 Week 3: Panthers at Seahawks -4.5 Week 4: Seahawks at Giants -1 Week 5: Bye Week Week 6: Seahawks at Bengals -4 Week 7: Cardinals at Seahawks -7 Week 8: Browns at Seahawks -2 Week 9: Seahawks at Ravens -3 Week 10: Commanders at Seahawks -4 Week 11: Seahawks -2.5 at Rams Week 12: 49ers -1 at Seahawks Week 13: Seahawks at Cowboys -3.5 Week 14: Seahawks at 49ers -4 Week 15: Eagles -2 at Seahawks Week 16: Seahawks -2 at Titans Week 17: Steelers at Seahawks -2.5 Week 18: Seahawks at Cardinals NL Lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Key draft picks:

• Devon Witherspoon, CB

• Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR

• Derick Hall, Edge

• Zach Charbonnet, RB

Key additions:

• DE Dre'Mont Jones

• LB Bobby Wagner

• S Julian Love

• LB Devin Bush

• DT Jarran Reed

• OL Evan Brown

Key departures:

• C Austin Blythe (retired)

• S Johnathan Abram

• LB Cody Barton

• S Ryan Neal

• DT Quinton Jefferson

• RB Rashaad Penny

• RB Travis Homer

• CB Justin Coleman

• DE Bruce Irvin

• DT Shelby Harris

• DT Poona Ford

• G Gabe Jackson

• DT Al Woods

Favorite futures for 2023

Seahawks win division (+195), Playoffs - YES (-120)

I expect NFL Comeback Player of the Year Geno Smith to pick up where he left off from last season. He led all NFL quarterbacks with the best deep passer rating on 20-plus yard throws. Wide Receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf return, with the addition of first round draft pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba. With a healthy Kenneth Walker III in the backfield, this offense could be quite explosive. The defense should improve with Bobby Wagner returning to the Pacific Northwest, and the additions of DL Dre'Mont Jones and first-round CB Devon Witherspoon, the Seahawks should have a top-10 secondary this season. The Week 14 matchup against division rival San Francisco could be the most important game on the schedule, and Seattle will be coming off a Thursday night game with a three-day rest advantage over the 49ers. -- Anita Marks

*Record against the "Over" line set for the game. Both teams are credited with a win if the game went over, a loss if under, and a tie if pushed.