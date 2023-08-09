ACC college football betting preview: odds, picks, predictions

Joe Fortenbaugh shares his predictions for Alabama's and Texas' win totals, as well as his sleeper to win the Heisman. (3:17)

The Atlantic Coast Conference is back for another exciting season as Clemson looks to add to its trophy case, which already boasts hardware from seven of the past eight ACC championship games. Heisman Trophy candidates Drake Maye (+1600) of North Carolina and Jordan Travis (+1600) of Florida State will have something to say about that, as they look to seize the top spot in the conference and perhaps a College Football Playoff berth.

How will the conference look this fall and what should bettors know before Week 1?

We have everything you need to know to bet on the ACC ahead of the 2023 season here.

Favorite futures

The Clemson schedule is tailor-made for double-digit victories thanks to a weak nonconference slate coupled with home dates against Florida State and Notre Dame. I'll give you the pleasure of deciding the most daunting road test: off a bye week Oct. 21 at Miami, or Nov. 25 at South Carolina.

Clemson's offense stalled a bit last season, but in comes former TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, who engineered the nation's ninth-ranked scoring offense a season ago in Fort Worth, Texas, while guiding quarterback Max Duggan to New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist. There's a lot of upside here. -- Joe Fortenbaugh

Syracuse over 6.5 wins (+130) and Virginia over 3.5 wins (+130)

Odds of +130 have an implied probability of 43%, and SP+ suggests that Syracuse has a 55% chance of going 7-5 or better and UVA, thanks in part to a pretty easy schedule (five opponents projected 65th or worse in SP+), has a 59% chance of going at least 4-8. The current Caesars win totals are REALLY good, and it's hard to find too much of an edge, but these two are enticing. -- Bill Connelly

Notable game lines

North Carolina (-3.5) at South Carolina

Saturday, Sept 2, 1:30 p.m. ET, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

LSU (-2.5) at Florida State

Sunday, Sept 3, 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Texas A&M (-7) at Miami

Saturday, Sept. 9, 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Florida State at Clemson (-3)

Saturday, Sept. 23, Memorial Stadium, Clemson, South Carolina

Notre Dame at Clemson (-6)

Saturday, Nov. 4, Memorial Stadium, Clemson, South Carolina

Florida State (-7.5) at Florida

Saturday, Nov. 25, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Florida

Conference notes

2-11 ATS last season (tied for worst in FBS with Colorado)

Under .500 ATS in six straight seasons (longest active streak in FBS)

