2023 NFL Week 2 games: Betting odds, lines, picks, spreads, more

Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season will feature plenty of intriguing matchups. Things kick off on Thursday night when the Minnesota Vikings face the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles opened this week as a 7.5-point favorite over a Vikings team they defeated easily, 24-7, in Week 2 last season. The slate wraps up with a prime-time double header on Monday Night Football when the New Orleans Saints face the Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers while the Cleveland Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second game of the night.

Check back here daily for updated lines and information from ESPN Stats & Information.

Lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook. Football Power Index (FPI) by ESPN Sports Analytics Group.

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles (-7.5)

Thursday 8:15 p.m. ET, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Money Line: Vikings (+285), Eagles (-365)

Total: 48.5 points (third highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Eagles by 5.4 (64.5% chance to win outright)

Green Bay Packers (-3) at Atlanta Falcons

Sunday 1 p.m. ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Money Line: Packers (-115), Falcons (-105)

Total: 45.5 points (sixth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Falcons by 0.6 (51.5% chance to win outright)

Las Vegas Raiders at Buffalo Bills (-9.5)

Sunday 1 p.m. ET, Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Money Line: Raiders (+345), Bills (-455)

Total: 47.5 points (fourth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Bills by 9.1 (73.6% chance to win outright)

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals (-3.5)

Sunday 1 p.m. ET, Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Money Line: Ravens (+148), Bengals (-175)

Total: 44.5 points (ninth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Bengals by 0.6 (51.4% chance to win outright)

Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions (-5.5)

Sunday 1 p.m. ET, Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Money Line: Seahawks (+196), Lions (-240)

Total: 50.5 points (second highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Lions by 5.4 (64.4% chance to win outright)

Los Angeles Chargers (-3) at Tennessee Titans

Sunday 1 p.m. ET, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Money Line: Chargers (-155), Titans (+130)

Total: 45.5 points (sixth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Chargers by 4.7 (62.6% chance to win outright)

Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3)

Sunday 1 p.m. ET, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Money Line: Bears (+135), Buccaneers (-160)

Total: 42 points (11th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Bucs by 0.8 (52.0% chance to win outright)

Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday 1 p.m. ET, TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

Money Line: Chiefs (-140), Jaguars (+118)

Total: 51 points (Highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Chiefs by 4.1 (61.1% chance to win outright)

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans (-1)

Sunday 1 p.m. ET, NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Money Line: Colts (+100), Texans (-120)

Total: 40 points (13th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Texans by 0.6 (51.4% chance to win outright)

San Francisco 49ers (-7) at Los Angeles Rams

Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Money Line: 49ers (-305), Rams (+240)

Total: 44 points (10th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: 49ers by 5.7 (65.3% chance to win outright)

New York Giants (-4.5) at Arizona Cardinals

Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Money Line: Giants (-220), Cardinals (+180)

Total: 38.5 points (16th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Giants by 5.4 (64.4% chance to win outright)

New York Jets at Dallas Cowboys (-3)

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Money Line: Jets (+140), Cowboys (-165)

Total: 45.5 (sixth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Cowboys by 4.6 (62.3% chance to win outright)

Washington Commanders at Denver Broncos (-3.5)

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

Money Line: Commanders (+158), Broncos (-190)

Total: 39 points (15th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Broncos by 6.0 (66.1% chance to win outright)

Miami Dolphins (-20) at New England Patriots

Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET, Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, Massachusetts

Money Line: Dolphins (-130), Patriots (+110)

Total: 47.5 points (fourth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Dolphins by 4.2 (61.4% chance to win outright)

New Orleans Saints (-3) at Carolina Panthers

Monday 7:15 p.m. ET on ESPN, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Money Line: Saints (-165), Panthers (+140)

Total: 39.5 points (14th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Saints by 4.1 (61.2% chance to win outright)

Cleveland Browns (-2) at Pittsburgh Steelers

Monday 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN+, Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Money Line: Browns (-130), Steelers (+110)

Total: 41 points (12th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Browns by 3.5 (59.4% chance to win outright)