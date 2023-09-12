Damien Woody and Domonique Foxworth break down what it will take for the Jets to find success with Zach Wilson at quarterback. (1:28)

How far can Zach Wilson take the Jets this season? (1:28)

The New York Jets' odds to win the Super Bowl lengthened significantly Monday at sportsbooks as oddsmakers tried to assess the impact of Aaron Rodgers' injury.

Caesars Sportsbook moved the Jets' Super Bowl odds from 16-1 to 35-1, while other books made more dramatic adjustments. Despite their overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills on Monday, the Jets fell to 65-1 to win the Super Bowl on Tuesday at FanDuel.

Rodgers suffered what is feared to be a significant Achilles tendon injury early in the first quarter of Monday's game. Jets coach Robert Saleh told reporters that Rodgers will undergo an MRI on Tuesday and described the injury as "not good."

The Jets had opened as 3-point road underdogs in their Week 2 matchup at the Dallas Cowboys, but the line reopened with the Cowboys as 7.5-point favorites after Rodgers' injury.

DraftKings elected to credit customers who placed any bets based on Rodgers' statistical performance against the Bills. Customers received bonus bets in the amount of their original stakes, including on any parlays that included Rodgers.

Saleh said Zach Wilson, the former No. 2 overall draft selection who replaced Rodgers on Monday, would be the Jets' starting quarterback going forward. Wilson, who has an 8-14 record as a starter, was demoted twice last season, prompting the Jets to acquire Rodgers in a blockbuster offseason trade with the Green Bay Packers.

The Jets had been a popular Super Bowl bet throughout the offseason. Entering the season, more bets had been placed and more money wagered on the Jets to win the Super Bowl than any other team at PointsBet, and Caesars Sportsbook said the Jets posed their biggest liability in their odds to win the Super Bowl.

Only six teams had better Super Bowl odds than the Jets entering the season at Caesars Sportsbook. On Tuesday morning, with Rodgers' future in question, 13 teams had better odds.