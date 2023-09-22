Want to know the latest trends, matchups and injury news? We've got you. Want to know where the public has money this week? We've got you. Want to know which teams to play, whom to roster in DFS or whom to pick in your Eliminator pool? We've got you there, too. Here's everything you need to know as you prepare for your fantasy football matchups and potential bets on NFL and college football games this week.

No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish: The Buckeyes opened as consensus 3-point favorites over the Fighting Irish in the marquee game of the weekend. The line briefly grew to as high as Ohio State -4 at some shops but has since settled back at -3. Ed Salmons, vice president of risk for the SuperBook, said a betting group took Notre Dame +3.5 early in the week. "After that, we have equal action," Salmons told ESPN in text message Thursday. "Not a lot of handle yet. Expecting game day action like Texas-Bama. That game also had no action all week until day of the game."

UTSA Roadrunners at No. 23 Tennessee Volunteers: The UTSA-Tennessee point spread jumped seven points, moving from Vols -13 to -20 in 30 minutes Sunday at influential sportsbook Circa Sports. The line has continued to tick up and could be found as high as -22 on Thursday.

On a company podcast, Caesars Sportsbook vice president of trading Craig Mucklow said the book took "quite a few large wagers" early in the week and pointed to three games. "Florida State money line [-130] was bet heavy. Georgia Tech-Wake Forest over 57.5 and Cincinnati [+14 vs. Oklahoma] for the second week in a row has been bet," Mucklow said.