Week 6 of the NFL season kicks off Thursday with an AFC West matchup between the visiting Denver Broncos and the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. The London Games finale will feature the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans, while the Buffalo Bills will look to bounce back from their London defeat as they host the reeling New York Giants on Sunday night. The week concludes with the Dallas Cowboys visiting the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.

Check back here daily for updated lines and additional betting information from ESPN Stats & Information.

Lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook. Football Power Index (FPI) by ESPN Sports Analytics Group.

Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs -10.5

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Thursday 8:15 PM ET

Money Line: Denver Broncos (+400) ; Kansas City Chiefs (-550)

Total: 50.5 (Highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Chiefs by 14.2 (84.9% to win outright)

Baltimore Ravens -3.5 @ Tennessee Titans

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

Sunday 9:30 AM ET

Money Line: Baltimore Ravens (-190) ; Tennessee Titans (+158)

Total: 40 (15th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Ravens by 6.7 (68.7% to win outright)

Washington Commanders @ Atlanta Falcons 2.5

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Money Line: Washington Commanders (+115) ; Atlanta Falcons (-135)

Total: 42 (12th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Falcons by 2.8 (58.2% to win outright)

Minnesota Vikings -3 @ Chicago Bears

Soldier Field, Chicago

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Money Line: Minnesota Vikings (-160) ; Chicago Bears (+135)

Total: 47.5 (fourth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Vikings by 3.3 (59.6% to win outright)

Seattle Seahawks @ Cincinnati Bengals -3

Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Money Line: Seattle Seahawks (+122) ; Cincinnati Bengals (-145)

Total: 46 (seventh highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Seahawks by 1.3 (53.7% to win outright)

San Francisco 49ers -4.5 @ Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Money Line: San Francisco 49ers (-205) ; Cleveland Browns (+170)

Total: 41.5 (13th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: 49ers by 5.8 (66.3% to win outright)

Carolina Panthers @ Miami Dolphins -13.5

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Money Line: Carolina Panthers (+600) ; Miami Dolphins (-900)

Total: 48 (third highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Dolphins by 15.8 (87.5% to win outright)

Detroit Lions -3 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Money Line: Detroit Lions (-170) ; Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+143)

Total: 45.5 (eighth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Lions by 1.8 (55.3% to win outright)

Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars -5

TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Money Line: Indianapolis Colts (+192) ; Jacksonville Jaguars (-235)

Total: 45.5 (eighth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Jaguars by 6.1 (67.2% to win outright)

New Orleans Saints -2.5 @ Houston Texans

NRG Stadium, Houston

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Money Line: New Orleans Saints (-135) ; Houston Texans (+115)

Total: 40.5 (14th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Saints by 1.6 (54.7% to win outright)

New England Patriots @ Las Vegas Raiders -3

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Sunday 4:05 PM ET

Money Line: New England Patriots (+135) ; Las Vegas Raiders (-160)

Total: 42.5 (10th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Raiders by 1.5 (54.4% to win outright)

Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams -6

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Sunday 4:25 PM ET

Money Line: Arizona Cardinals (+215) ; Los Angeles Rams (-267)

Total: 47 (fifth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Rams by 8.3 (72.7% to win outright)

Philadelphia Eagles -6.5 @ New York Jets

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Sunday 4:25 PM ET

Money Line: Philadelphia Eagles (-278) ; New York Jets (+222)

Total: 42.5 (10th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Eagles by 5.4 (65.4% to win outright)

New York Giants @ Buffalo Bills -14.5

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

Sunday 8:20 PM ET

Money Line: New York Giants (+600) ; Buffalo Bills (-900)

Total: 46.5 (sixth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Bills by 16.9 (89.1% to win outright)

Dallas Cowboys -2 @ Los Angeles Chargers

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Monday 8:15 PM ET

Money Line: Dallas Cowboys (-130) ; Los Angeles Chargers (+110)

Total: 48.5 (2nd highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Chargers by 1.9 (55.5% to win outright)