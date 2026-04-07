FIDE Candidates: Divya Deshmukh stuns Anna Muzychuk in Round 8; Pragg suffers loss

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Divya Deshmukh secured a superb win with black pieces against Anna Muzychuk to become joint leader in the Women's Candidates taking place at the Cap St Georges Hotel and Resort in Pegeia, Cyprus.

Divya, who was behind in the game, kept probing for more than five hours and eventually a blunder from Muzychuk in the endgame secured a crucial win for the Indian.

After eight rounds, the Women's Candidates have five players as joint leaders. Zhu Jiner, Muzychuk, Kateryna Lagno, Dviya and R Vaishali all have 4.5 points with six more rounds to play.

Meanwhile, Vaishali continued her solid run in the tournament as she secured a draw with black pieces against Bibisara Assaubayeva.

FIDE Candidates 2026 Women's Round 8 results

Divya Deshmukh beat Anna Muzychuk

Kateryna Lagno beat Aleksandra Goryachkina

Zhu Jiner beat Tan Zhongyu

Bibisara Assaubayeva drew R Vaishali

FIDE Candidates 2026 Women's Standings after Round 8

Zhu Jiner - 4.5 Anna Muzychuk - 4.5 Kateryna Lagno - 4.5 Divya Deshmukh - 4.5 R Vaishali - 4.5 Aleksandra Goryachkina - 3.5 Bibisara Assaubayeva - 3.5 Tan Zhongyi - 2.5

In the Open section, R Praggnanandhaa's Candidates chances took a blow after he lost his Round 8 match against Anish Giri with the black pieces. He's now three points behind leader Javokhir Sindarov who played out a draw with black against Andrey Esipenko. Sindarov's total point tally is now 6.5 after winning five in eight matches, clearly being the best player in the tournament.

Fabiano Caruana, who was second behind Sindarov, also suffered a damaging loss against Hikaru Nakamura who won it with white. In the other game, Wei Yi, playing with whites, drew his game against Matthias Bluebaum.

FIDE Candidates 2026 Open Round 8 results

Andrey Esipenko drew Javokhir Sindarov

Hikaru Nakamura beat Fabiano Caruana

Anish Giri beat R Praggnanandhaa

Wei Yi drew Matthias Bluebaum

FIDE Candidates 2026 Open Standings after Round 8