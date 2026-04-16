R Vaishali's belief lights her way out of the shadows and onto World Championship centre stage

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R Vaishali, despite her Grandmaster status, has for too long been a footnote in the commentary about Indian chess. Her brother shot into the national limelight at an unbelievably young age, and ever since, the addendum to R Praggnanandhaa's achievements has been that his sister is also a Grandmaster.

A footnote? Not anymore. On April 15, 2026, Vaishali broke out of the shadows and onto to the centre stage with the most significant victory of her career so far. FIDE Women's Candidates winner. Challenger for the next World Championship. The new toast of Indian chess. Exactly what her brother was a few years ago, and then some more.

Vaishali's (and Praggnanandhaa's) long-time coach RB Ramesh called this win a culmination of a journey that has been filled with ups and downs. There has been no shortage of those in Vaishali's career, but what was often missing in between them was belief.

"With Vaishali, it was always a question of belief. She is such a good player, but she can lose confidence easily, she needed to work on that," Ramesh told ESPN on Wednesday night, a few hours after Vaishali won the Candidates tournament.

This was evident in the tournament as well, particularly towards the end when she lost the sole lead to her closest competitor. But over the next two rounds, Vaishali bounced back and reclaimed her top spot, full of the self-belief that made all the difference in the end.

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Over the last three years, Vaishali has climbed up the highest echelons of Indian women's chess.

No player, male or female, has won as many high-profile FIDE titles in the Classical format as Vaishali has in the last three years. She won the FIDE Grand Swiss back-to-back in 2023 and 2025, was a part of the gold-medal winning Indian women's team at the FIDE Olympiad in 2024, and on Tuesday evening, dwarfed all those wins by playing the most clinical chess in the most high-stakes scenario, to take home the Candidates title.

Indian chess, as a whole, has been flying to dizzying heights over the last few years, but women's chess has received a renewed boost that it has waited too long for only recently.

Divya Deshmukh and R Vaishali at the Women's Candidates 2026. Michal Walusza/FIDE

Last year, Divya Deshmukh won the FIDE World Cup and became only the fourth female Grandmaster from India. And now Vaishali has won the Candidates, the second biggest tournament in classical chess, to soon play the biggest - the World Championship match. With this win, Vaishali has put Indian women's chess onto a pedestal that it has reached only once before - when Koneru Humpy competed in the World Championship 15 years ago.

The rarity of having Indian female players right at the top of the sport is perhaps why Tania Sachdev's voice was cracking as soon as Kateryna Lagno resigned in that final game against Vaishali. Sachdev was one of Vaishali's teammates when they won the Olympiad gold in 2024, so it was no surprise that on commentary for Chess.com's Indian YouTube channel, she was a cheerleader as much as commentator. Few know more than Sachdev how far Indian women's chess has had to come, so when she said on air that, "Vaishali is going to the World Championship. My goodness! What a moment," it wasn't any kind of hyperbole. It was a very big moment.

As Humpy and Harika near what could be the ends of their respective careers, they have now well and truly passed the baton on to Divya and Vaishali, and these young women, on the evidence of their still-nascent careers, do have what it takes to run far, and fast, with that baton.

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Working on Vaishali's confidence and her mental state has been a major priority for her team over the last couple of years. Despite those three massive titles, many of her tournaments before the Candidates have been disappointing.

"The last couple of years have been tricky, not my best years," Vaishali told ChessBase India after the win. The trickiest of those came last August at the Chennai Grand Masters where Vaishali competed in the Challengers section and scored just one point in nine rounds. She lost seven games out of nine and drew the other. It was perhaps the lowest point of her career, Ramesh says.

WHAT A MOMENT! ����♟️ ��️ R Vaishali's first reaction after winning the 2026 FIDE Women's Candidates tournament �� �� ▶️ Read here: https://t.co/XL2x6E2EIZ �� Credit: Michal Walusza / FIDE pic.twitter.com/VXcuQJwqt1 - ESPN India (@ESPNIndia) April 15, 2026

Vaishali herself admitted then that she considering skipping the Grand Swiss, and had to be forced to compete. Ramesh said that she took a good break from chess after that tournament in Chennai, which enabled her to clear her mind and play her best chess at the Grand Swiss.

The Grand Swiss is a notoriously difficult tournament to win. The Candidates is often called the hardest tournament in chess because of its intense, 14-round forma. Vaishali has won the last two women's Grand Swiss tournaments and has now won the Candidates after finishing joint-second at the last Candidates.

These results are the mark of a unique athlete, despite the inconsistences and disappointments in between.

This is down to the way she's learnt, and always played her chess: her attacking playing style, her ability to take risks, and more often than not, the ability to judge when to take risks. Vaishali credits her first coach, S Thyagarajan, and Ramesh for the way she plays. It's what enables her to go on big runs of wins.

Her playing style is a typically Chennai one. Like Gukesh Dommaraju, it has been built by minimal use of engines at a young age. That is also why there is perhaps some way to go for Vaishali to develop into being a solid player who can be difficult to beat.

R Vaishali won the Grand Swiss Chess Michal Walusza / FIDE

However, the ability to spot sacrifices for attacking impetus and the creative attacking ideas are all attributes built by her chess education in Chennai. She's ambitious on the board, often preferring trying to go on the attack to being solid and unspectacular.

This also means that in games involving Vaishali, a betting person wouldn't put their money on draws.

She also has the ability to string together a winning momentum. For instance, she won five games in a row at the Candidates in 2024. In 2026, she went on a run of four wins in six games. In the final round, she produced a win almost on demand.

The flipside to this is that those runs were also, at times, matched by the ability to lose a run of games too.

For example, at the 2024 Candidates tournament, Vaishali had 2.5 points from the first five rounds - a rather solid start. She then lost four in a row. So, by the time she won five games in a row to close the tournament, she wasn't really in contention to win the whole thing.

This haphazard nature of her results magnified over the last couple of years, and that dented her confidence and self-belief.

R Vaishali. Niki Riga/FIDE

"She has always had the ability to win a lot of games, but I would prefer it if those losing streaks also didn't happen," Ramesh said. "Every good player has some bad days," Ramesh said. "Vaishali is a very good player, but sometimes, she needed to recognise that she can have a bad day and move on from it."

For a player who, from the young age-groups, has been used to winning tournament in dominant fashion, perhaps it was difficult to accept not being able to be as dominant on the biggest of stages.

Ramesh was aware that Vaishali's confidence and her tension needed to be eased throughout tournaments. He had an ace up his sleeve for this. Ironically, it was the same player who won in the Challengers section of that Chennai Grand Masters tournament which had dented Vaishali's confidence so badly. M Pranesh, one of the many top players from Chennai who Ramesh has coached, became Vaishali's second for the Candidates

"Pranesh mainly had to do the joker role," Ramesh said. By that, he means that Pranesh's responsibility was to lighten up the mood around Vaishali, to keep her stress away, to ensure she was relaxed heading into games. Ramesh had no doubt about Pranesh's chess ability, but it was his jovial nature that made him the perfect foil for Vaishali.

Vaishali herself said in that interview to ChessBase India that Pranesh has been instrumental in ensuring she hasn't overthought things or taken too much stress throughout this tournament. She also recounted how she was tense about not being able to remember a certain line just one hour before a game, and Pranesh was quick to tell her, "Akka, [sister] you just go and play, you'll be fine."

It was that reassurance she needed. Pranesh said that he was just being himself, enjoying himself, and in return for the work he put in throughout the tournament, Vaishali was his partner for games of table tennis and padel on the rest days.

Vaishali's mother Nagalakshmi, second at the Candidates M Pranesh, brother Praggnanandhaa and his second Vaibhav Suri watch her in the final round of the Candidates. Michal Walusza / FIDE

Vaishali also had another ally in B Adhiban, another grandmaster from Chennai. She spoke to Adhiban every day during the Candidates, and the conversations were never about chess, she said.

So too, of course, were her brother Praggnanandhaa, who was having a difficult tournament himself, and their mother Nagalakshmi. Before every round, as she entered the playing hall for her games, her mother would have a simple message for her in Tamil: Nalla aadu (Play well).

Vaishali has played it so well. A shot at Ju Wenjun's World Championship title is now hers. Like a young man a few years her junior at the Velammal School in Chennai, Vaishali has a Chinese obstacle between her and her lifelong dream. And perhaps, her message to herself must now be really simple: Nallu aadu.