Praggnanandhaa wins Norway Chess: How he turned it around to achieve his most 'special win'

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R Praggnanandhaa made history and headlines on Friday: he became the first Indian to win the prestigious Norway Chess tournament, and - perhaps more remarkable - did both the double over Magnus Carlsen and won a classical tournament featuring Carlsen.

Those are significant feats: Not since 2008 had any player beaten Magnus Carlsen twice at the same tournament in classical chess. Four players -- Veselin Topalov, Viswanathan Anand, Andriy Volokitin, and Daniel Stellwagen -- had done it before that.

And not before or after Anand at the Morelia-Linares tournament in 2007 had any Indian won a classical tournament featuring Carlsen in it.

It is a testament to Carlsen's greatness, that for 18 years, no player has beaten him twice in the same classical event.

And even those feats don't tell the full story of what Praggnanandhaa has achieved in Oslo in the last few days.

���� PRAGG WINS NORWAY CHESS 2026 From last place in round 6, and 4 back-to-back wins, he finishes first ����#NorwayChess pic.twitter.com/J0XbX91NQ4 - Norway Chess (@NorwayChess) June 5, 2026

At the end of sixth round of this ten-round tournament, Praggnanandhaa was in last place. He was 5.5 points off tournament leader Wesley So and had just lost two classical games in a row -- to world champion Gukesh Dommaraju and So himself.

Fast forward to four games later, Praggnanandhaa pipped So to the title on the final day, with his fourth straight classical win in a row. In a tournament designed to reward players for winning in classical by offering three points for a classical win and one for a draw, Praggnanandhaa had a way back despite his blips, but it's not common for a player to win four classical games in a row in any tournament, let alone one where no player had a classical ELO rating of less than 2730.

That is why, after winning the tournament, Praggnanandhaa called it the most special win of his career so far. He had won three fairly big tournaments in 2025 -- the Tata Steel tournament in Wijk Aan Zee, a Grand Chess Tour event in Bucharest, and the UzChess Cup in Tashkent. "Here it's just the top players. Winning this is more special. Also adding to it, Magnus was there, and winning four in a row, certainly this will come top in my career," he said.

This wasn't just any other tournament win. This wasn't just any other field. It had arguably the greatest player of all time in Carlsen, the current world champion in Gukesh, one of the in-form players of 2026 in Keymer, and two other elite players in So and Alireza Firouzja.

It's a tournament designed to have the best against the best. You cannot afford early slip-ups, it leaves you with too much to do at the end, and decisive results in classical games between two elite players are less prevalent. Take this as an example: Javokhir Sindarov produced one of the all-time great performances at the 2026 Candidates tournament. He won six games out of 14. Wins just don't come about that easily in classical chess. Not at the highest level.

So, at the end of the sixth round, when Norway Chess' Game Theory expert Dr. Mehmet Mars Seven predicted a 0.7% chance of Praggnanandhaa winning the tournament, it felt about right.

The turnaround

Praggnanandhaa: “Here it’s just the top players. Winning this is more special." Norway Chess

Praggnanandhaa and his second Vaibhav Suri didn't really think about winning the tournament or any such consequences after that sixth round. Suri said after the last game of the tournament that he didn't believe Praggnanandhaa's score at the end of six rounds reflected his actual performance.

"I think at that point you just decide that you don't want to be in that position, and try to do something about it," he said.

And then came two straight wins, against Firouzja and then the second win of the tournament against Carlsen. Immediately after the second win against Carlsen, Praggnanandhaa had said it wasn't a big deal, as Carlsen had just blundered in the endgame. But Suri saw it as potential turning point. He spoke of how momentum plays such a big role in elite sport, and how that second win against Carlsen played a big role in shifting that towards Praggnanandhaa.

"First, you don't get to play Magnus, let alone defeat twice. That must have acted as a big catalyst, confidence boost for him," Suri said.

Then came the wins against Gukesh and Keymer, and So's draw in the final round against Firouzja, which confirmed that Praggnanandhaa would be champion.

What changed between game 6 and game 7, though? Praggnanandhaa had one win and three losses in classical in those opening six rounds. To come from there to win four in a row is a pretty absurd achievement on its own.

The secret to his success in the last four rounds was ensuring he switched off enough between games while also looking to play faster so he didn't get into time trouble, which had been his undoing in a few games early in the tournament.

He slept better, he made sure he woke up later in the day so he didn't spend much time before games in front of the computer. It meant he devoted all his energy -- physical and mental -- to the games while he was on the board.

"Even today I wasn't sure it would go my way. I still had to do it. I think I can't really say one specific game [was the highlight], winning the tournament overall is more special for me."

The 20-year-old from Chennai has written another special chapter in the history of Indian chess' golden generation. With big tournaments -- like the FIDE Olympiad -- coming later this year, he knows he will have to keep this form up.

But for now, Praggnanandhaa will bask in the glory, one that he made even more special by doing in the presence of the best, and in the backyard of Carlsen.