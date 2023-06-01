CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati baseball coach Scott Googins resigned Wednesday, two weeks after two members of his staff were dismissed following an investigation into possible NCAA violations.

Googins was 143-156 in six seasons with the Bearcats, including one American Athletic Conference title and an NCAA tournament appearance in 2019.

"I want to thank Coach Googins for his time and commitment to the Bearcats," Cincinnati athletic director John Cunningham said in a statement.

The Bearcats finished 24-33 this season.

Last week, Cincinnati announced assistant coach Kyle Sprague and director of operations Andy Nagel were relieved of their duties on May 17, about a week after the school opened an investigation into possible NCAA violations.

Cincinnati did not provide details of the investigation, but last week multiple outlets reported the firings were related to contact the staffers had with the same Indiana man who gaming regulators believe made suspicious wagers on an Alabama baseball game in late April while in contact with the Tide's head coach.

Alabama fired coach Brad Bohannon on May 3.

