A pair of Division III baseball losing streaks collided in Teaneck, New Jersey, on Tuesday afternoon. Remarkably, both were broken.

Entering its contest with Yeshiva University, Lehman College's baseball squad had lost 42 games in a row. But it entered with confidence. Why?

Yeshiva had a 99-game losing streak.

Obviously, something had to give in a doubleheader between the two squads.

The Lehman Lightning were the first to get into the win column, taking down the Maccabees 7-6 in the first game. It was the Lightning's first win since May 9, 2023.

The triumph was earned after a hard-fought comeback by Lehman. Yeshiva built an early 5-1 lead and was ahead 6-4 heading into the seventh and final inning (doubleheader rules).

But a double by Brandon Deynes drove in the tying runs for the Lightning to force extras. Elias Fermin was hit by pitch in the top of the eighth to put Lehman ahead for good. Freshman pitcher Justin Chamorro, who went all eight innings for the Lightning, retired the Maccabees in order to end Lehman's streak.

Lightning coach Chris Delgado -- who was watching on as a senior pitcher for Lehman the last time the team won a game, per MLB.com's Michael Clair -- earned his first career win as head coach.

BASEBALL WINS ⚾️



Baseball takes down Lehman in game two of their doubleheader, capturing their first W of the season#BackTheMacs pic.twitter.com/owbxUe7N3h — Yeshiva Maccabees (@YUathletics) April 8, 2025

But Yeshiva's quest to end its streak wasn't over. It jumped to a three-run lead in the first inning. Lehman responded with a pair of runs in the top of the third, but the Maccabees broke the game open in the bottom half of the frame with a four-run outburst capped by catcher Jake Arnow's two-run single.

Freshman pitcher Samuel Weisman entered for Yeshiva starter Eli Zirdok in the fifth inning, escaping a bases-loaded jam. He piloted the Maccabees to the final inning, in which fellow freshman Noah Steinmetz shut the door to seal the 9-5 victory.

The triumph was Yeshiva's first in over three years, snapping a winless streak that dated to Feb. 27, 2022. It was also first-year head coach Jeremy Renna's first win leading the Maccabees.

Lightning snap a 42 game skid. Justin Chamorro complete game 13 strike outs for his first victory of the season. Eli Fermin game winning RBI. Two hits apiece from Argenis Sanchez, Brandon Deynes, Ryan Rosa, Leniel Rivera pic.twitter.com/GjhLhaAsCh — LehmanSports (@LehmanSports) April 8, 2025

Lehman will be back in action Saturday with a doubleheader against Baruch College, while Yeshiva will have time to enjoy its new winning streak -- the Maccabees won't play again until April 25 when they face Maritime College.