How to watch SEC Storied 'Summer of '83: Texas vs. Tide' on ESPN

SEC fans can delve into the remarkable story of the 1983 Men's College World Series in the latest SEC Storied, "Summer of '83: Texas vs. Tide," debuting Wednesday, April 15 at 8 p.m. ET on SEC Network. (1:11)

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The 1983 Men's College World Series was one for the ages. The field included Roger Clemens and Calvin Schiraldi leading the Texas Longhorns, Barry Larkin leading the charge for Michigan, and heavy hitters Barry Bonds (Arizona State) and Dave Magadan (Alabama) powering their respective squads.

Directed by Gaspar González and Castor Fernandez, "Summer of '83: Texas vs. Tide," the latest SEC Storied ESPN Films documentary, delves into the summer when some of the biggest names in Major League Baseball history first left their mark on college baseball's biggest stage.

Here are key facts about the documentary:

When will "Summer of '83: Texas vs. Tide" air?

The documentary premieres Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

How can fans watch?

Fans can watch the debut on SEC Network, in the ESPN App and in the SEC Storied streaming hub.

How can fans access more college sports coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN college sports hub page for the latest news, analysis, scores, rankings and more.