Jackie Robinson's granddaughter unveils UCLA's tribute uniforms

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Currently riding a 27-game winning streak, UCLA is the No. 1 team in college baseball and is in striking range of the NCAA Division I record for most consecutive victories (34).

And on Tuesday night, the Bruins will go for win No. 28 in uniforms that have a special meaning.

Wednesday will mark Major League Baseball's annual Jackie Robinson Day, a celebration of the barrier-breaking Dodgers legend who became the first Black player to play in the majors in 1947. The day became a tradition in 2004, and since 2009, the league has honored Robinson and his legacy by having all on-field personnel wear uniforms emblazoned with his retired No. 42.

Given that Robinson suited up for UCLA from 1939 to 1941, and the school's baseball stadium is named after him, it was only fitting that the Bruins would pay tribute with a uniform of their own. The team's reveal of the uniforms was made more special, however, by the presenter: Robinson's granddaughter, Sonya Pankey Robinson.

"His legacy 𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 today."



Jackie Robinson's granddaughter, Sonya Pankey Robinson, stepped into unveil UCLA's new Jackie Robinson‑inspired uniforms.#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/2QYWgRahko — UCLA Baseball (@UCLABaseball) April 14, 2026

"His story doesn't end here," Pankey Robinson said as she addressed the team, discussing her grandfather's story and legacy at UCLA. "You guys are the future, and I hope you use his story as a guide for your future mission.

"I hope you wear the jersey with pride and let it inspire you to build your own legacy that opens doors and creates opportunities for those to follow."

Best known for his baseball career, Robinson was remarkably a four-sport athlete in Westwood. In fact, his stardom as a Bruin was greater in his other three sports -- football, basketball and track.

UCLA baseball's Robinson tribute uniforms go for a classic, throwback-style look: a simple white-colored base with navy trim and "BRUINS" in bold lettering across the chest. The Bruins' caps will feature an old-school script "B" logo.

And, of course, jerseys also all come with the same number: 42.