Oregon State RHP Dax Whitney to have UCL surgery, source says

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Oregon State sophomore right-hander Dax Whitney, the favorite to be the first overall pick in the 2027 MLB draft, is expected to undergo ulnar collateral ligament surgery, a source told ESPN.

Whitney left his start against Hawaii on April 24 in the 7th inning with trainers because of arm tightness. The surgery will be performed by Dr. Keith Meister.

Whitney was a late-rising high school pitcher from Idaho in the 2024 MLB draft that received first-round consideration from a few teams, ranking 53rd in ESPN's final draft rankings.

This season, Whitney averaged 97.1 mph with his four-seam fastball, which peaked at 101.0 mph this season, per TruMedia. Scouts consider his sweeper, curveball, and changeup all as above average to plus, as is his command. Whitney is second in Division I with 104 strikeouts, along with only 14 walks, a 2.00 ERA and a 6-1 record for the Beavers.