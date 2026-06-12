Georgia catcher Daniel Jackson wins Dick Howser Trophy

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OMAHA, Neb. -- Georgia catcher Daniel Jackson has been selected as the winner of the Dick Howser Trophy as the player of the year in college baseball, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association announced Friday.

Jackson is the second Georgia player in three years to win the honor, joining Charlie Condon in 2024, and the fifth in six years from the Southeastern Conference.

The consensus SEC player of the year led or was in the top five in almost every statistical category for offense. He's tied for third in the nation in home runs (31), fourth in slugging percentage (.837) and 15th in batting average (.396). He is the fifth player in Division I history with at least 25 homers and 25 steals in a season.

The NCBWA also announced that Texas freshman Sam Cozart was selected as the Stopper of the Year as the nation's top reliever and West Virginia's Steve Sabins was the national coach of the year.