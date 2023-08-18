ESPN's high school football coverage kicks off earlier than ever before with a matchup between two of Georgia's top programs, as Carrollton hosts Langston Hughes on Friday night at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Both programs were in the state title race a year ago, with Carrollton losing in the 7A state title game and Langston Hughes claiming the 6A Georgia state title. Each is poised to play a role in the title races again, with rosters featuring impact talent, top recruits and elite quarterback prospects.

ESPN 300 signal-caller and Ohio State commit Prentiss "Air" Noland was a big riser in the rankings this offseason coming off his junior season at Langston Hughes, where he threw for more than 4,000 yards and 55 touchdowns. Carrollton's attack is led by sophomore Julian "JuJu" Lewis, who has been a player to watch for a few years. He led Carrollton to a 14-1 record and threw for more than 4,000 yards as a freshman. We recently ranked Lewis as the No. 1 overall prospect when combining the 2024, 2025 and 2026 classes.

Both programs will field double-digit FBS commits and offered recruits. Langston Hughes features a pair of talented young offensive linemen ranked in the ESPN Junior 300 in Dontrell Glover, an Alabama commit, and Tavaris Dice. The program also added ESPN 300 athlete and LSU commit Joseph Stone. He has good quickness and contributes on both sides of the ball, but projects to play wide receiver in college.

Carrollton has multiple FBS prospects, including ESPN 300 tight end and Alabama commit Caleb Odom. He has excellent length with good hands and can high-point the ball to make contested catches. He also creates matchup issues with his blend of speed and agility that allows him to create separation as a route runner and challenge defenses vertically. He was the top target a year ago for Lewis, hauling in a team-high 64 catches with 13 receiving TDs. Carrollton also features another Crimson Tide verbal commit in 2026 offensive lineman Zykie Helton. He already has established himself as one of the most promising big men in his sophomore class.

With the spotlight on the two top-ranked quarterbacks in this game, what does each do best -- and where do they need to improve? Plus, to which current college or pro quarterback does each compare? Here's a closer look at what makes Noland and Lewis special, from ESPN national recruiting director Tom Luginbill:

Air Noland, Langston Hughes (Georgia)

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 195

Class: 2024 | Rank: No. 28 (No. 3 QB)

Committed to: Ohio State