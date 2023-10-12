        <
          College football Week 7 buzz: Oregon-Washington, USC's defense

          Oregon coach Dan Lanning has a tough task ahead trying to contain Washington's high-powered offense. AP Photo/Godofredo A. Va¡squez
          • Heather Dinich
          • Adam Rittenberg
          Oct 12, 2023, 11:00 AM

          This weekend's biggest game is a Pac-12 showdown between two of the best offenses around as the Oregon Ducks face the Washington Huskies in a matchup with serious College Football Playoff implications.

          What does Oregon coach Dan Lanning have in store to contain Michael Penix Jr. and the high-flying Huskies? And how will Washington try to limit the explosive Ducks offense?

          And while we're talking about high-octane offense and challenges on defense, fellow Pac-12 contender USC has to be part of the conversation.

          In the ACC, North Carolina has emerged as a serious contender but how long can the Tar Heels keep it up?

          ESPN insiders Heather Dinich and Adam Rittenberg tackle all that and more, including their upset picks, in this week's roundtable.

          Oregon-Washington X factors
          Heels' ACC chances
          Fixing USC's defense
          CFB's best conference
          Upset picks           | Emptying the notebook

          What will be the X factor in Oregon-Washington?