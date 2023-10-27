Open Extended Reactions

I always take it as a personal affront when a scandal like Michigan Spygate breaks during the season. There's a rhythm to a given season, and seasons aren't very long to begin with! And now we're disrupting it!

Instead of talking about Week 9's fun rivalry games (Georgia-Florida) or the latest huge battle in the Pac-12 race (Utah-Oregon) or Oklahoma's sudden bout of defensive vulnerability or which highly ranked team might get upset this week, we spent a good portion of our week reading new details about the extreme complication of Michigan's spying (seriously, how much benefit could they have possibly gotten for all that work??) and trying to figure out exactly what might come from these revelations.

To be sure, everything to do with these allegations is interesting. But Michigan is off this week, and we don't have to talk about the Wolverines. This is our Week 9 safe space. A lot's going on! Here's what you need to follow!

Jump to a section:

Can Oregon avoid the upset?

Are OU's defense problems back?

Contender scares

Race for No. 2 in the ACC

Hottest teams | Best bets

Week 9 playlist | Small school showcase