          Best portal addition for 2025's top 25 college football teams

          Former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck is heading south for the 2025 season. James Gilbert/Getty Images
          • Max OlsonFeb 14, 2025, 12:00 PM
          The College Football Playoff National Championship game to end the 2024 season featured starting quarterbacks at Ohio State and Notre Dame who arrived via the transfer portal. Arizona State, Indiana and SMU all got into the inaugural 12-team Playoff by embracing the portal to build their rosters. These days, if you want to get better faster, you better know how to find and develop transfer talent.

          Now that the winter transfer portal season has finally come to a close (it fires up again in April) and more than 2,000 FBS scholarship players have made moves, it's time to assess the key pickups for each Way-Too-Early Top 25 team who'll have an opportunity to shine in 2025.

          1. Ohio State Buckeyes

          2024 record: 14-2, 7-2 Big Ten

          Top portal addition: Ethan Onianwa, OT, Rice

          The defending national champs are dealing with some significant offensive changes for 2025 with offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, offensive line coach Justin Frye and eight starters moving on to the NFL.