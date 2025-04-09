Open Extended Reactions

The spring transfer portal window officially opens one week from today, bringing on another wild period of transfer transactions across college football.

Underclassmen players have from April 16-25 to make their final decision on whether they're staying put or playing elsewhere. More than 2,100 FBS scholarship players have already entered the portal this offseason. Teams have invested more money than ever before to re-sign and retain their top players for 2025. We're about to find out if those efforts paid off.

Here are five things to watch once the portal is officially open for business next week.

Jump to:

Spending spree before the cap?

Contenders with needs

Portal bluffing

Attrition

Value of spring transfers