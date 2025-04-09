        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          College football spring transfer portal preview: Team needs and more

          Ryan Day and Ohio State may be looking for some help along the defensive line after seeing several departures to the NFL. Kirby Lee/Imagn Images
          • Max OlsonApr 9, 2025, 11:00 AM
            Close
            • Covers the Big 12
            • Joined ESPN in 2012
            • Graduate of the University of Nebraska
            Follow on X

          The spring transfer portal window officially opens one week from today, bringing on another wild period of transfer transactions across college football.

          Underclassmen players have from April 16-25 to make their final decision on whether they're staying put or playing elsewhere. More than 2,100 FBS scholarship players have already entered the portal this offseason. Teams have invested more money than ever before to re-sign and retain their top players for 2025. We're about to find out if those efforts paid off.

          Here are five things to watch once the portal is officially open for business next week.

          Jump to:
          Spending spree before the cap?
          Contenders with needs
          Portal bluffing
          Attrition
          Value of spring transfers