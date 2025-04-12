Open Extended Reactions

Tennessee's decision to move on from quarterback Nico Iamaleava is the biggest move thus far as the spring transfer period starts on April 16. On Friday, he did not attend practice and it was reported that he and the Vols were in discussions about a new NIL contract. On Saturday, sources told ESPN that the Vols have decided to move on from Iamaleava.

In 2024, he threw for 2,616 yards and 19 touchdowns while rushing for 358 and another three scores. Another productive season could allow him to declare early for the NFL. However, his next stop might not feature the talent that he had around him at Tennessee or a scheme conducive to his skillset.

The former four-star recruit, who was No. 23 in the 2023 ESPN 300, has a coveted combination of elite skills and physical tools. His first full year as a starter had impressive moments, but he didn't beat the best opponents on Tennessee's schedule outside of Alabama. He's young -- and there's a very solid sample size with a high ceiling for development -- but his body of work might not warrant an increase in market value from what he's already getting.

Tennessee has personnel around Iamaleava and a system in which he can continue to grow and shine. However, if he decides to move on, here are three teams that would fit: