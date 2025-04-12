More than 2,100 FBS scholarship players have entered the NCAA transfer portal this offseason in search of better opportunities. Now it's time for the second frenzied round of transfer transactions.

During the spring transfer window from Wednesday through April 25, underclassmen have one more opportunity to decide whether they're switching teams ahead of the 2025 season. It's the last chance for teams to resolve their remaining needs and the last chance for players to cash in before the House settlement -- if approved -- establishes revenue sharing and a salary cap.

Who are the most coveted players available this spring? Here are ESPN's rankings of the top talent in the spring transfer portal. The following players have entered the portal or have announced intentions to transfer.

Rankings are based on production, experience, potential, demand and feedback from coaches and GMs throughout the sport. This is a fluid list that we'll update frequently as more players enter the portal and announce commitments.