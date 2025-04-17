Open Extended Reactions

College football's spring portal is open. Though it might not have the same volume as the previous cycle, there are still several marquee transfers seeking a new school -- headlined by quarterback Nico Iamaleava's rocky transfer from Tennessee.

With most programs nearing the end or already finished with spring football, identifying the right fit is imperative for players who will need to play catch-up to prepare for the 2025 season.

Let's find the perfect fit for several heralded spring transfers.